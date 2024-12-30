How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Oakland

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) have one game remaining in the 2024 calendar year and will host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9, 1-2 Horizon) on Monday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks are on a five-game win streak and most recently took down the North Carolina A&T Aggies 92-67 last Saturday. The team then took time off for the Christmas break and returned to practice on Dec. 26 to prepare for the final non-conference game of the season.

The Razorbacks and Golden Grizzlies have met on two separate occasions, and Arkansas has won both times. The first matchup came in 2006 and the Razorbacks took a 71-57 victory. The next meeting came in 2011, a game Arkansas won 91-68.

Oakland is led by head coach Greg Kampe, who is the longest-tenured active college basketball coach and has been with the program for 41 years. He has made four trips to the NCAA Division I Tournament in that time and also had four trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament before Oakland made the jump to Division I.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has his own recent history with Oakland as well. The Golden Grizzlies defeated the Kentucky Wildcats — led at the time by Calipari — 80-76 in the first round of last year's NCAA Tournament behind 32 points from Jack Gohlke, who hit 10 threes to win the game.

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...