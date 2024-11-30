How to Watch, BetSaracen Picks: Arkansas at Missouri

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) are set to finish their regular season schedule Saturday in the Battle Line Rivalry against the No. 24 Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Missouri knocked off Mississippi State, 39-20, last time out, while the Razorbacks earned a 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The Hogs will be searching for their first ever win in Columbia, plus they'll be hoping to return home with the Battle Line Rivalry trophy.

"I think 7-5, 4-4 in the league and beating a top 25 team, a top five team, I think that would really help us in recruiting and recruiting through the portal," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Obviously, we're going to a bowl either way, but I think it would be big, big to get that win. And so we're gonna try like hell to get that done."

Missouri leads the all-time series 11-4 against Arkansas, and the Tigers are a perfect 6-0 in games played in Columbia. The Razorbacks were embarrassed by Missouri and head coach Eli Drinkwitz in a 48-14 home loss in last year's regular season finale.

"We played them obviously four years and won one of them out here," Pittman said of the series during his tenure. "So that makes us 1-3. So, the first year we were out there, I think I went for two and we messed around and made it. There’s 30 or 40 seconds left and they kicked a field goal and beat us. We’ve had some good games, obviously last year was not. Was for them.

"So, it’s hard to win. You see how hard the team is playing at Missouri. I think they’re undefeated at home this year. It’s a hard place to play. They have really good fans. Just, on the road, lot of times it’s hard to go into an opponent and win. We’ve lost some games here, but Tennessee, it was hard for them to come in and win as well. It’s just hard."

BetSaracen lists the Tigers as a 3-point favorite over the Razorbacks, with the over/under on total points set at 53.5. Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against the Tigers, plus more helpful links, betting odds, our picks and more...