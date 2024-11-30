How to Watch, BetSaracen Picks: Arkansas at Missouri

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) are set to finish their regular season schedule Saturday in the Battle Line Rivalry against the No. 24 Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri knocked off Mississippi State, 39-20, last time out, while the Razorbacks earned a 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The Hogs will be searching for their first ever win in Columbia, plus they'll be hoping to return home with the Battle Line Rivalry trophy.
"I think 7-5, 4-4 in the league and beating a top 25 team, a top five team, I think that would really help us in recruiting and recruiting through the portal," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Obviously, we're going to a bowl either way, but I think it would be big, big to get that win. And so we're gonna try like hell to get that done."
Missouri leads the all-time series 11-4 against Arkansas, and the Tigers are a perfect 6-0 in games played in Columbia. The Razorbacks were embarrassed by Missouri and head coach Eli Drinkwitz in a 48-14 home loss in last year's regular season finale.
"We played them obviously four years and won one of them out here," Pittman said of the series during his tenure. "So that makes us 1-3. So, the first year we were out there, I think I went for two and we messed around and made it. There’s 30 or 40 seconds left and they kicked a field goal and beat us. We’ve had some good games, obviously last year was not. Was for them.
"So, it’s hard to win. You see how hard the team is playing at Missouri. I think they’re undefeated at home this year. It’s a hard place to play. They have really good fans. Just, on the road, lot of times it’s hard to go into an opponent and win. We’ve lost some games here, but Tennessee, it was hard for them to come in and win as well. It’s just hard."
BetSaracen lists the Tigers as a 3-point favorite over the Razorbacks, with the over/under on total points set at 53.5. Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against the Tigers, plus more helpful links, betting odds, our picks and more...
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) at No. 24 Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +130
Missouri: -150
Spread:
Arkansas: +3, (-115)
Missouri: -3, (-105)
Total Points:
OVER 54.5, (-110)
UNDER 54.5, (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 24.5, (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 24.5, (-110)
Missouri OVER 28, (-105)
Missouri UNDER 28, (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double-R Props:
~ Arkansas team 1st quarter scoring OVER 6.5: -110
~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 9.5 total targets: +175
~ Arkansas offense game opening drive - touchdown: +180
~ Devin Bale OVER 3.5 punts and longest punt OVER 52.5 yards: +125
~ Isaac TeSlaa OVER 2.5 receptions and OVER 34.5 receiving yards: +135
~ Luke Hasz OVER 3.5 receptions and OVER 27.5 receiving yards: +175
~ Rashod Dubinion OVER 9.5 rush attempts and OVER 59.5 rush yards: +200
~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 8.5 receptions and OVER 84.5 receiving yards: +300
~ Arkansas offense game opening drive - field goal: +350
~ Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 11.5 rush attempts and OVER 74.5 rushing yards: +350
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Devin Bale OVER 3.5 punts and longest punt OVER 52.5 yards (+125)
Say what you want about Arkansas' special teams as a whole, but Devin Bale has been on a tear this season.
The former Northern Colorado transfer has punted 34 times this year for 1,518 net yards, good for a 45.8 average. He's punted at least four times in only four games, but he's done so in the Razorbacks last three outings. Not only that, but he's punted for a long of over 52.5 yards in seven games.
With the possibility of snow Saturday and because Missouri boasts a top-25 total defense (314.0 yards allowed per game), plus Arkansas' recent offensive struggles, I believe Bale will have his opportunities to punt and I think he has the leg to get the yardage.
