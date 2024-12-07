How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. UTSA

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2, 0-0 SEC) are back home this Saturday where they will play host to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners (3-4, 0-0 AAC) at 1 p.m. CT.

Arkansas is coming off a gritty, come-from-behind win over Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday, while UTSA's most recent game was an 82-74 overtime loss on the road at St. Mary's on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks and Roadrunners have met on six different occasions and Arkansas has won every one of them. The last meeting came on Dec. 15, 2018, when Daniel Gafford’s 14-point, 14-rebound double double led the Hogs to a 79-67 win.

UTSA is led by first-year head coach Austin Claunch, who spent last season as an assistant at Alabama before taking the head job with the Roadrunners. His offense reflects that, as the Roadrunners' offense loves to play in transition and shoot the three ball.

The Razorbacks’ three-point defense has been tested in recent games. Illinois sank 15 threes on Thanksgiving Day and Miami hit nine on Tuesday, but the Hurricanes were held to 1-of-7 to end the game and help Arkansas secure the victory.

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...