The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon.

After taking two out of a three-game series against Eastern Illinois over the weekend, the Razorbacks are back to face another team from the Prairie State in the Illinois State Redbirds.

Illinois State went 2-2 last week, falling 6-5 in a midweek game at SIU-Edwardsville and winning two games out of three in Jonesboro against Arkansas State. After facing the Razorbacks, the Redbirds will complete their trip around the state taking on Central Arkansas in a weekend series.

Getting the start on the mound for Arkansas will be senior left-hander Zack Morris, who will be making his first start and third overall outing of the season. The southpaw from Cabot will pitch in his 47th career game at Arkansas, and he has a career 7-2 record with 61.0 innings pitched and 50 total strikeouts in that span.

The Redbirds will start freshman right-hander Thomas Harper, who will be making his second career start after getting the nod for Illinois State’s midweek outing against SIU-Edwardsville. The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, native threw 4.0 innings against the Cougars, allowing five hits, two runs, five walks and struck out four in the 6-5 loss.

