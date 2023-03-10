The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2) will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-4) for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville starting on Friday.

Arkansas is coming off of a 7-5 comeback win over Army West Point on Tuesday where all seven of the Hogs’ runs came on home runs.

Louisiana Tech enters this weekend coming off of a sweep of Northwestern, winning two of those three games by seven or more runs, with the other win coming in 11 innings. The Bulldogs opted to not play a midweek game before coming to Fayetteville.

Getting the Friday start on the bump for Arkansas will be sophomore left-hander Hagen Smith, who will be making his fourth start of the season. The southpaw from Bullard, Texas, has a team-best 0.63 ERA among those with multiple outings and has allowed just two extra-base hits this season.

The Bulldogs’ Friday starter will be redshirt senior left-hander Jonathan Fincher, who will be making his third start of the season. Fincher has thrown 7.0 innings in each of his last two starts against Nicholls and Northwestern, allowing just three runs total in those outings.

As a reminder, Friday’s contest will not be broadcast due to conflicts with multiple on-campus events (softball and gymnastics) and SEC replay requirements.

All three games of the series can be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: