 How to watch, pitching matchup, stat comparison: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2022)
How to watch, pitching matchup, stats: Diamond Hogs vs. UAPB (DH)

Follow along as Arkansas and UAPB play a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.
Follow along as Arkansas and UAPB play a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. (Arkansas Athletics)
Pregame Stuff

With thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday, Arkansas decided to move the second game of its midweek series against UAPB up and play a doubleheader Tuesday.

Both games will be seven innings long.

Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) vs. UA-Pine Bluff (9-17-1, 4-8 SWAC)

First pitch (Game 1): 3 p.m. CT

First pitch (Game 2): 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: cloudy/wind, 77 degrees, 15% chance of precipitation, winds S 22 mph

Pitching matchup (Game 1)

ARK: S-Sr. RHP Kole Ramage (14 G/0 GS, 25 IP, 5.04 ERA, 28 K/9 BB, .196 BAA)

UAPB: TBA

Pitching matchup (Game 2)

ARK: TBA

UAPB: TBA

Arkansas-UAPB Stat Comparison
Stat UAPB Arkansas

Batting average

.291

.281

Slugging percentage

.434

.488

On-base percentage

.381

.393

Home runs

17

46

Runs/game

6.07

7.73

ERA

8.25

3.78

WHIP

1.97

1.23

Strikeouts/9 innings

7.71

10.79

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

1.19

2.99

Fielding percentage

.946

.985

Stolen bases/game

2.15

0.87

