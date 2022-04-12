How to watch, pitching matchup, stats: Diamond Hogs vs. UAPB (DH)
Pregame Stuff
With thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday, Arkansas decided to move the second game of its midweek series against UAPB up and play a doubleheader Tuesday.
Both games will be seven innings long.
Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) vs. UA-Pine Bluff (9-17-1, 4-8 SWAC)
First pitch (Game 1): 3 p.m. CT
First pitch (Game 2): 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather: cloudy/wind, 77 degrees, 15% chance of precipitation, winds S 22 mph
Week 8 SEC Scoreboard, Standings
Pitching matchup (Game 1)
ARK: S-Sr. RHP Kole Ramage (14 G/0 GS, 25 IP, 5.04 ERA, 28 K/9 BB, .196 BAA)
UAPB: TBA
Pitching matchup (Game 2)
ARK: TBA
UAPB: TBA
|Stat
|UAPB
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.291
|
.281
|
Slugging percentage
|
.434
|
.488
|
On-base percentage
|
.381
|
.393
|
Home runs
|
17
|
46
|
Runs/game
|
6.07
|
7.73
|
ERA
|
8.25
|
3.78
|
WHIP
|
1.97
|
1.23
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
7.71
|
10.79
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
1.19
|
2.99
|
Fielding percentage
|
.946
|
.985
|
Stolen bases/game
|
2.15
|
0.87