The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) will look to get a Quadrant 1 road win Tuesday in a highly-anticipated matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3) inside Rupp Arena.

Following a hard-fought road win at South Carolina on Saturday, the Razorbacks enter the matchup riding a four-game conference winning streak. The Wildcats are 6-1 over their last seven, with the one loss coming to Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"Four SEC wins in a row," Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV said. "We’re on a hot streak. Hopefully we’ll move up another spot in the standings, and Kentucky’s a good team. They started off the season slow. People were having their own comments about them, but they’re still a good team with a really good coach. So, I know they’re going to be ready to play, and we’ve got to be ready to play as well."

Kentucky boasts a very talented lineup and it all starts with a familiar face: Oscar Tshiebwe, who was the unanimous National Player of the Year in college basketball last season. The big man is averaging a double-double with 15.9 points and an SEC-leading 13.6 rebounds per game.

"The biggest thing is he plays volleyball with offensive rebounds," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. "He's so quick off his feet. He draws fouls around the rim. All those things.

"Defensively, he's got good anticipation. He's a high, high steal player for his position. He blocks shots at the defensive end. He's just tenacious. You know, he's relentless on the glass. And so you've got to match that energy."

The Wildcats boast the SEC's No. 3 scoring offense, averaging 75.2 points per game. Their 3-point percentage of 36.8% is the best in the conference.

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves is scoring 13 points per contest off the bench and he's shooting an impressive 41.3% from behind the arc.

"He's a really good transition 3-ball shooter," Musselman said. "He and (CJ) Fredrick both stretch the defense out because of their ability to score the basketball. He can get really hot. Streaky shooter, a guy that was a focal point offensively at his prior university and a go-to guy prior to coming to Kentucky. Now he's kind of evolved into a guy that they need points from as well."

Arkansas sits at No. 29 in the NET rankings and Kentucky is No. 31, so the winner of Tuesday night's contest will get a much-needed metrics boost with the second half of SEC play in full swing.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Tuesday's game between Arkansas and Kentucky: