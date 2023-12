Continuing with our JC Hoops Film Room series, I took a look at Arkansas' 97-83 win over Furman last Monday and the Hoop Hogs' 79-70 loss against Oklahoma on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Two areas in particular I highlighted this time were Arkansas' three point defense and defending ball screens. Furman shot 12-32 (37.5%) from three, while the Sooners shot 7-18 (38.9%). Arkansas is allowing teams to shoot 35.0% from the perimeter on the season.

Below, I break down what is causing such a high percentage from three, as well as some successful offensive sets and other defensive issues.

*Note: Each new tweet is a response to the previous one, so the bottom half of each tweet is where to look as you scroll, otherwise you'll read the same tweet twice every time.