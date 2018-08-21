Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry and the rest of the coaching staff have been monitoring 2019 Jenks offensive tackle Brady Latham for months and after a successful first senior scrimmage, they felt confident in pulling the trigger on a new offer.

"I'm really excited and pumped about my new offer," Latham said. "I got on the phone with Coach Fry earlier today and he let me know about the offer. He said he liked my film in the spring and that I've gotten a lot bigger and stronger. He said my footwork has gotten better and faster. In the spring he said he wanted to see some tape of my games this fall and I showed him some from my scrimmage this weekend and he said based on that that he was confident and really interested in me."

Jenks hosted three other Oklahoma high school teams for a round-robin scrimmage to kick off the season and Latham felt his play proves he's come a long way since his junior season.

"I felt like I performed well, I played hard," Latham said. "I really felt like my hard work in the spring and summer paid off."