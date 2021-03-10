HawgBeat - Jerry Jacobs discusses lessons learned after Arkansas opt-out

Jerry Jacobs learned a hard lesson in 2020–some decisions you can't take back, all you can do is grow from them. The former Arkansas cornerback opted out of the season with six games remaining after undergoing some personal turmoil.

Sam Pittman advised the Georgia native to stay but the message didn't get through until it was too late.

Jacobs had started the first three games of the season for the Hogs, playing the fourth most snaps on the team, but an injury in the Auburn game and the emergence of underclass corners created a very uncertain situation for the former Arkansas State player.

"I just went through stuff," Jacobs told media after completing Pro Day for the 2021 NFL Draft. "My mind wasn't there. I was losing it. Honestly, it was me. I wasn't — I don't want to say no COVID or nothing. It was my decision. I should have talked to someone before I made it. Honestly it was my decision. So, own up to it and learn from it.

"If I could go there again and change my life, change that decision, that would be one that I did. I did on my own. I didn't talk to nobody. I talked to Coach [Sam] Pittman, but he gave me a lot of reasons why I should have stayed. I probably wasn't just hearing it at the moment. I feel like I regret it 1,000%. Live and learn. So, got to let it go."

The Razorbacks could have, without a doubt, used his talent and experience down the stretch to try to come up with a fourth SEC win, and Jacobs could've used that tape to earn favorable grades from scouts. Now, the former JUCO standout is facing questions about his commitment and coachability.

"At the beginning, it was bad. A lot of people just questioned me, like, 'Why did you opt out?" Jacobs said. "So, I feel like (the decision) was hurtful, but knowing that the priority was pro day and they asked me stuff like that. So, I feel like they want to see if I can handle adversity, see if I can be coachable and stuff. It hurt me a little bit, but I still think I'll be good."

Jacobs was able to flash his speed at Pro Day, which is one of the former Hogs' strengths.

"I really think I got a 4.3," Jacobs said. "I was moving — it was everybody got a different time though. Some scouts got a 4.4. Some scouts had me at a 4.5. I got Coach Walker clocked me at a 4.39. So, it was just all around. But honestly I know my speed and I know what I can do. I think my range was 4.3."

Finishing his time on the Hill early, with 17 tackles, Jacobs wasn't sure how the Arkansas staff would receive him for Pro Day. Given his humble and contritious attitude about his decision, it's no surprise Pittman and the staff welcomed him back with open arms.

"It just showed me they got a lot of character," Jacobs said. "They got a lot of love. I thought the love was going to be lost here. I just appreciate the coaches and let me come and perform in front of these scouts, and let me come back on campus at the end of the season like that."