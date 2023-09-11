The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas' (2-0) Week 3 matchup with No. 14 LSU (1-1) on Sept. 23 have been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Arkansas is coming off a 28-6 victory over Kent State in which the offense struggled to put together consistent drives, but the defense once again performed well. The Hogs will have to smooth things out and open the playbook more as LSU is a major level up in competition compared to the Golden Flashes.

Before getting to the LSU game, the Razorbacks will take on BYU (2-0) this Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas beat the Cougars 52-35 in Provo, Utah, last season.

LSU is coming off a 72-10 win over Grambling State and it will play Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi this weekend.

The Razorbacks allowed the then-No. 16 Bayou Bengals to escape Fayetteville with a 13-10 victory over an Arkansas team without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson last season. LSU holds a 43-23-2 all-time series lead over Arkansas.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with LSU: