Top 2nd - Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

After back-to-back singles by Dominic Fletcher and Matt Goodheart, a wild pitch moved them into scoring position. That was a big play because Jacob Nesbit ended up driving in Fletcher on a sacrifice fly.

Top 5th - Arkansas 3, Auburn 0

Heston Kjerstad takes advantage of the short porch in left field by hitting a two-run opposite-field home run.

Bottom 6th - Arkansas 3, Auburn 3

The Tigers are on the board thanks to a two-out rally. Conor Davis' single drove in their first run and then Bliss tied it up with a two-run single.