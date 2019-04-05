LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (doubleheader)
First pitch: 2:02 p.m. (Game 2 will begin 45 minutes after the first game ends)
Live Stream: SECN+ (Game 1, Game 2 - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs head to Auburn for another top-25 matchup (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Auburn
~Scouting report on the Tigers
~Weather Report
~Crazy stat of the week
~Stat comparison
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Top 2nd - Arkansas 1, Auburn 0
After back-to-back singles by Dominic Fletcher and Matt Goodheart, a wild pitch moved them into scoring position. That was a big play because Jacob Nesbit ended up driving in Fletcher on a sacrifice fly.
Top 5th - Arkansas 3, Auburn 0
Heston Kjerstad takes advantage of the short porch in left field by hitting a two-run opposite-field home run.
Bottom 6th - Arkansas 3, Auburn 3
The Tigers are on the board thanks to a two-out rally. Conor Davis' single drove in their first run and then Bliss tied it up with a two-run single.
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
1. Judd Ward - LF
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Kason Howell - CF
|
3. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Rankin Woley - 1B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Eduoard Julien - 3B
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
5. Conor Davis - DH
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Steven Williams - RF
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Ryan Bliss - SS
|
8. Christian Franklin - LF
|
8. Everett Lau - 2B
|
9. Casey Opitz - C
|
9. Matt Scheffler - C
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
|
Pitching: RHP Tanner Burns
