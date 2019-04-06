LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (Game 3)
First pitch: 1:02 p.m.
Live Stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs head to Auburn for another top-25 matchup (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Auburn
~Scouting report on the Tigers
~Weather Report
~Crazy stat of the week
~Stat comparison
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
Hogs salvage DH split at Auburn with wild 15-inning win (FREE)
Hutch's Friday Stat Pack (PREMIUM)
Column: Diamond Hogs have bigger concerns than losing to in-state school (FREE)
Diamond Hogs blown out by in-state foe (FREE)
WATCH: Van Horn recaps loss to UALR (FREE)
HawgBeat Composite Poll (FREE)
Injury bug hits Arkansas' bullpen at tough time (FREE)
Beyond the Box Score: Week 7 (PREMIUM)
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Top 3rd - Arkansas 2, Auburn 0
With the bases loaded, Heston Kjerstad starts the scoring with a two-run single.
Top 5th - Arkansas 5, Auburn 0
Trevor Ezell crushed a three-run home run to dead center.
Top 7th - Arkansas 8, Auburn 0
The Razorbacks got some insurance runs on an RBI double by Dominic Fletcher and two-run single by Jacob Nesbit.
FINAL - Arkansas 8, Auburn 0
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
1. Judd Ward - LF
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Kason Howell - CF
|
3. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Rankin Woley - 1B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Edouard Julien - 3B
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
5. Conor Davis - DH
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Steven Williams - RF
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Will Holland - SS
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Ryan Bliss - 2B
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. Chase Hall - C
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: RHP Richard Fitts
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.