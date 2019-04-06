First pitch: 1:02 p.m.

Live Stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs head to Auburn for another top-25 matchup (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Auburn

~Scouting report on the Tigers

~Weather Report

~Crazy stat of the week

~Stat comparison

Top 3rd - Arkansas 2, Auburn 0

With the bases loaded, Heston Kjerstad starts the scoring with a two-run single.

Top 5th - Arkansas 5, Auburn 0

Trevor Ezell crushed a three-run home run to dead center.

Top 7th - Arkansas 8, Auburn 0

The Razorbacks got some insurance runs on an RBI double by Dominic Fletcher and two-run single by Jacob Nesbit.

FINAL - Arkansas 8, Auburn 0