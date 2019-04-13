LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Vanderbilt (Game 2)
First pitch: 12:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Arkansas travels to Vanderbilt for top-10 showdown (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Vanderbilt
~Scouting report on the Commodores
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
Campbell loses battle of aces in Game 1 at Vanderbilt (FREE)
Hutch's Friday Stat Pack (PREMIUM)
Beyond the Box Score: Week 8 (PREMIUM)
Kjerstad's homers highlight midweek win over Oral Roberts (FREE)
WATCH: DVH, players recap ORU win, preview Vandy (FREE)
HawgBeat Composite Poll (FREE)
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Bottom 1st - Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 0
Connor Noland faces five batters and fails to record an out. Kole Ramage inherits a 2-0 deficit with the bases loaded and no outs. He proceeded to walk in a run and give up a grand slam to Stephen Scott.
Bottom 2nd - Vanderbilt 9, Arkansas 0
The Commodores tack on two more with an RBI double by Ethan Paul and sacrifice fly by Philip Clarke.
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
1. Cooper Davis - CF
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Austin Martin - 3B
|
3. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. JJ Bleday - RF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Ethan Paul - SS
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
5. Philip Clarke - C
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Harrison Ray - 2B
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Stephen Scott - LF
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Drake Fellows - DH (will change)
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. Julian Infante - 1B
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Kumar Rocker
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.