LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Grand Canyon (Game 2)
PREGAME
Not surprisingly, Kevin Kopps is getting the start for Arkansas. Head coach Dave Van Horn hinted at that over the weekend, as the fifth-year junior needs to turn things around on the mound.
In the lineup, Bryce Matthews is making his first start, replacing Braydon Webb in left field. Zack Gregory will make his sixth start of the season, replacing Cole Austin at first base.
Top 1st - Grand Canyon 2, Arkansas 0
Kopps' struggles continue, as he walks the leadoff man on five pitches and then gives up a monster home run to Juan Colato that cleared the right field bullpen. He also gave up a single before settling in and getting out of the inning.
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 3, Grand Canyon 2
The Antelopes' lead didn't even last half an inning. After a single by Heston Kjerstad and walk by Matt Goodheart, Casey Martin's launched a three-run home run into the left field bullpen. It was his second long ball of the season.
Top 2nd - Arkansas 3, Grand Canyon 3
Jonny Weaver - who came into the game with no RBIs and a .122 batting average - ties the game with a home run into the Hog Pen. That's it for Kopps, who made it just 1 2/3 innings.
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 6, Grand Canyon 3
With the bases loaded, Goodheart delivered a two-run single through the right side. Another run scored on Martin's RBI infield single.
Top 5th - Arkansas 6, Grand Canyon 5
Freshman Mark Adamiak gave up a couple of singles and was pulled. Marshall Denton relieved him and allowed both to score on back-to-back RBI singles by Brock Burton and Cuba Bess.
Bottom 6th - Arkansas 10, Grand Canyon 5
Goodheart gives the Razorbacks some cushion by crushing a two-out solo home run over the scoreboard. With the bases loaded, Robert Moore drove in two more runs on a single. Arkansas tacked on another run thanks to a wild pitch on strike three that should have ended the inning.
Top 7th - Arkansas 10, Grand Canyon 9
Bess draws a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run and bring the tying run to the plate. That prompts Van Horn to bring Elijah Trest in from the bullpen. Trest struck out the first batter, but then gave up a two-run single to Avitia to pull the Antelopes within two. An infield RBI single by Weaver makes it a one-run game.
FINAL - Arkansas 10, Grand Canyon 9
The Antelopes strand the tying run in scoring position, grounding into a double play to end the game.
First pitch: 3:02 p.m.
Watch: SEC Network-plus (click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
|Grand Canyon
|Arkansas
|
1. Channy Ortiz - SS
|
1. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Juan Colato - LF
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Drew Smith - 2B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Dominic Grissom - DH
|
4. Casey Martin - SS
|
5. Brock Burton - CF
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Nick Hansen - 1B
|
6. Bryce Matthews - LF
|
7. Nate Gawelko - RF
|
7. Robert Moore - 2B
|
8. David Avitia - C
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Jonny Weaver - 3B
|
9. Zack Gregory - 1B
|
Pitching: RHP Zach Barnes
|
Pitching: RHP Kevin Kopps