LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Missouri (Game 2)
First pitch: 2:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Arkansas opens SEC play vs. Missouri (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Missouri
~Scouting report on the Tigers
~Weather Report
~Note on an Arkansas connection on Missouri's roster
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|
1. Josh Holt Jr. - LF
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Luke Mann - 3B
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Kameron Misner - CF
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Chris Cornelius - SS
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Chad McDaniel - C
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Tony Ortiz - 1B
|
6. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
7. Mark Vierling - 2B
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
8. Peter Zimmermann - DH
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Clayton Peterson - RF
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Jacob Cantleberry
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
