After drawing a walk as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Game 1, Zack Gregory is getting the nod in left field and hitting in the 9-hole.

Murray State shuffled its batting order and has a new catcher and shortstop in its lineup. The Racers' starting pitcher, Sam Gardner, spent one season at Alabama before transferring to Murray State.

Starting lineups for both teams are listed below.