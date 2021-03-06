LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Murray State (Game 2)
Pregame Notes
After drawing a walk as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Game 1, Zack Gregory is getting the nod in left field and hitting in the 9-hole.
Murray State shuffled its batting order and has a new catcher and shortstop in its lineup. The Racers' starting pitcher, Sam Gardner, spent one season at Alabama before transferring to Murray State.
Starting lineups for both teams are listed below.
T-2nd: Murray State 4, Arkansas 0
The Razorbacks will be playing from behind once again, as Trey Woosley - who also homered in Game 1 - hit a two-run home run in the second inning.
After the home run, Caleb Bolden gave up three doubles in a span of four batters. The last two resulted in two-out RBIs for Jake Slunder and Ryan Perkins.
B-2nd: Murray State 4, Arkansas 3
Arkansas' first two batters reached thanks to a leadoff double by Cayden Wallace and walk by Brady Slavens and then Cullen Smith launched a three-run home run over the scoreboard to make it a one-run game.
T-4th: Murray State 5, Arkansas 3
With two outs, Brennan McCullough - who reached on a leadoff single - stole second. That paid off, as Slunder delivered another two-out RBI hit, this time a single. That gives the Racers a two-run lead.
B-4th: Arkansas 6, Murray State 5
With two outs and the bases loaded, Christian Franklin hits a double to the left-center gap and it clears the bases to give Arkansas its first lead of the day.
|Arkansas
|Murray State
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Jake Slunder - CF
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Ryan Perkins - LF
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
3. Jordan Cozart - 2B
|
4. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
4. Brock Anderson - RF
|
5. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
5. Bryson Bloomer - 3B
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Trey Woosley - 1B
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Brennan McCullough - DH
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Alex Crumb - C
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. David Hudleson - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden
|
Pitching: RHP Sam Gardner