 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. TCU Horned Frogs (2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 19:17:40 -0600') }} baseball Edit

LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. TCU (Globe Life Field)

Arkansas wraps up its stay in Arlington, Texas, with a matchup against TCU.
Arkansas wraps up its stay in Arlington, Texas, with a matchup against TCU. (Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Arkansas is the designated road team against TCU, meaning it will bat first.

B-2nd: TCU 1, Arkansas 0

Lael Lockhart was a strike away from a perfect second inning, but hit Zach Humphreys with a pitch and then gave up a single to Brayden Taylor, on which Humphreys went to third. Then 9-hole hitter Luke Boyers hit a blooper that was just out of the reach of Robert Moore for an RBI single.

First pitch: 7:38 p.m. CT

TV: FloSports (click here for details on how to sign up)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open 2021 season in Arlington (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Texas Tech, Texas and TCU

~Recent history vs. each opponent

~A cautionary tale

~The lone freshman starter

~Who's the closer?

Game 1 (Texas Tech) Recap + Box Score/Postgame Interviews

Game 2 (Texas) Recap + Box Score/Postgame Interviews

Bolden debuts new pitch, carves up Texas (again)

PHOTOS: Arkansas at State Farm College Baseball Showdown

Van Horn provides update on Goodheart's status

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

Rivals' Ultimate 2021 SEC Baseball Preview

2021 Arkansas Baseball Preview: Projected lineup, rotation

Hutch's week-by-week picks, bold predictions for 2021

Arkansas could use 3 different 1B on Opening Weekend

Diamond Hogs set rotation for Opening Weekend

Diamond Hogs elect 4 captains for 2021

Arms aplenty, but questions linger about rotation

Starting Lineups
Arkansas TCU

1. Robert Moore - 2B

1. Elijah Nunez - LF

2. Christian Franklin - CF

2. Tommy Sacco - SS

3. Cullen Smith - 1B

3. Hunter Wolfe - CF

4. Braydon Webb - LF

4. Gene Wood - 1B

5. Brady Slavens - DH

5. Austin Henry - DH

6. Casey Opitz - C

6. Gray Rodgers - 2B

7. Cayden Wallace - RF

7. Zach Humphreys - C

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

8. Brayden Taylor - 3B

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Luke Boyers - RF

Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart

Pitching: LHP Austin Krob
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}