Pregame Notes

Arkansas is the designated road team against TCU, meaning it will bat first.

B-2nd: TCU 1, Arkansas 0

Lael Lockhart was a strike away from a perfect second inning, but hit Zach Humphreys with a pitch and then gave up a single to Brayden Taylor, on which Humphreys went to third. Then 9-hole hitter Luke Boyers hit a blooper that was just out of the reach of Robert Moore for an RBI single.

