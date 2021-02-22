LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. TCU (Globe Life Field)
Pregame Notes
Arkansas is the designated road team against TCU, meaning it will bat first.
B-2nd: TCU 1, Arkansas 0
Lael Lockhart was a strike away from a perfect second inning, but hit Zach Humphreys with a pitch and then gave up a single to Brayden Taylor, on which Humphreys went to third. Then 9-hole hitter Luke Boyers hit a blooper that was just out of the reach of Robert Moore for an RBI single.
First pitch: 7:38 p.m. CT
TV: FloSports (click here for details on how to sign up)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
|Arkansas
|TCU
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Elijah Nunez - LF
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Tommy Sacco - SS
|
3. Cullen Smith - 1B
|
3. Hunter Wolfe - CF
|
4. Braydon Webb - LF
|
4. Gene Wood - 1B
|
5. Brady Slavens - DH
|
5. Austin Henry - DH
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Gray Rodgers - 2B
|
7. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
7. Zach Humphreys - C
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Brayden Taylor - 3B
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Luke Boyers - RF
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: LHP Austin Krob