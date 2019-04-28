LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Tennessee (Game 3)
First pitch: 4:02 p.m.
TV: SEC Network (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Vitello returns in Hogs-Vols top-20 showdown (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Tennessee
~Former assistants return
~Scouting report on the Vols
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 1, Tennessee 0
Jack Kenley gets the scoring started with a one-out solo home run that landed in the left field bullpen.
Bottom 5th - Arkansas 2, Tennessee 0
The Razorbacks added to their lead with a bases-loaded hit by pitch for Heston Kjerstad, but then Dominic Fletcher grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Top 6th - Arkansas 2, Tennessee 0
Connor Noland loses his no-hitter with a leadoff single by Jake Rucker.
|Tennessee
|Arkansas
|
1. Jay Charleston - CF
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Christian Scott - RF
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Andre Lipcius - 3B
|
3. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
4. Alerick Soularie - LF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Evan Russell - DH
|
5. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Pete Derkay - 1B
|
6. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Ricky Martinez - SS
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Jake Rucker - 2B
|
8. Jordan McFarland - DH
|
9. Landon Gray - C
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Zach Linginfelter
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
