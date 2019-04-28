First pitch: 4:02 p.m.

TV: SEC Network (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Vitello returns in Hogs-Vols top-20 showdown (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Tennessee

~Former assistants return

~Scouting report on the Vols

~Weather Report

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 1, Tennessee 0

Jack Kenley gets the scoring started with a one-out solo home run that landed in the left field bullpen.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 2, Tennessee 0

The Razorbacks added to their lead with a bases-loaded hit by pitch for Heston Kjerstad, but then Dominic Fletcher grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Top 6th - Arkansas 2, Tennessee 0

Connor Noland loses his no-hitter with a leadoff single by Jake Rucker.