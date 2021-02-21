LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas (Globe Life Field)
Pregame Notes
Arkansas is the designated home team against Texas, meaning it will be in the field first and hit last.
B-4th: Arkansas 1, Texas 0
After going 11 up, 11 down, Arkansas put together a two-out rally in the fourth. Cullen Smith started it with a single and then Braydon Webb walked. That set up an RBI single by Brady Slavens.
First pitch: 7:45 p.m. CT
TV: FloSports (click here for details on how to sign up)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open 2021 season in Arlington (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Texas Tech, Texas and TCU
~Recent history vs. each opponent
~A cautionary tale
~The lone freshman starter
~Who's the closer?
|Texas
|Arkansas
|
1. Austin Todd - RF
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
2. Eric Kennedy - LF
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
3. Mike Antico - CF
|
3. Cullen Smith - 1B
|
4. Zach Zubia - 1B
|
4. Braydon Webb - LF
|
5. Trey Faltine - SS
|
5. Brady Slavens - DH
|
6. Ivan Melendez - DH
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Cam Williams - 3B
|
7. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
8. DJ Petrinsky - C
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Murphy Stehly - 2B
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Tristan Stevens
|
Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette