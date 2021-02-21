 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns (2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown)
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 19:32:14 -0600') }} baseball Edit

LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas (Globe Life Field)

Arkansas opened the 2021 season with a win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Arkansas opened the 2021 season with a win over Texas Tech on Saturday. (Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Arkansas is the designated home team against Texas, meaning it will be in the field first and hit last.

B-4th: Arkansas 1, Texas 0

After going 11 up, 11 down, Arkansas put together a two-out rally in the fourth. Cullen Smith started it with a single and then Braydon Webb walked. That set up an RBI single by Brady Slavens.

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. CT

TV: FloSports (click here for details on how to sign up)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open 2021 season in Arlington (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Texas Tech, Texas and TCU

~Recent history vs. each opponent

~A cautionary tale

~The lone freshman starter

~Who's the closer?

Game 1 (Texas Tech) Recap + Box Score/Postgame Interviews

Starting Lineups
Texas Arkansas

1. Austin Todd - RF

1. Robert Moore - 2B

2. Eric Kennedy - LF

2. Christian Franklin - CF

3. Mike Antico - CF

3. Cullen Smith - 1B

4. Zach Zubia - 1B

4. Braydon Webb - LF

5. Trey Faltine - SS

5. Brady Slavens - DH

6. Ivan Melendez - DH

6. Casey Opitz - C

7. Cam Williams - 3B

7. Cayden Wallace - RF

8. DJ Petrinsky - C

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

9. Murphy Stehly - 2B

9. Jalen Battles - SS

Pitching: RHP Tristan Stevens

Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette
{{ article.author_name }}