HawgBeat - LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas Tech (Globe Life Field)

LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas Tech (Globe Life Field)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is the designated road team against Texas Tech, meaning it bats first. The Razorbacks will also be without preseason All-SEC designated hitter Matt Goodheart.
First pitch: approx. 8:20 p.m. CT
TV: FloSports (click here for details on how to sign up)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open 2021 season in Arlington (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Texas Tech, Texas and TCU
~Recent history vs. each opponent
~A cautionary tale
~The lone freshman starter
~Who's the closer?
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
Key player will miss Opening Weekend for Hogs
Rivals' Ultimate 2021 SEC Baseball Preview
2021 Arkansas Baseball Preview: Projected lineup, rotation
Hutch's week-by-week picks, bold predictions for 2021
Arkansas could use 3 different 1B on Opening Weekend
Diamond Hogs set rotation for Opening Weekend
Diamond Hogs elect 4 captains for 2021
|Arkansas
|Texas Tech
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Dru Baker - LF
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Cal Conley - 3B
|
3. Cullen Smith - 1B
|
3. Dylan Neuse - CF
|
4. Braydon Webb - LF
|
4. Jace Jung - 2B
|
5. Brady Slavens - DH
|
5. Cole Stilwell - 1B
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Easton Murrell - RF
|
7. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
7. Braxton Fulford - C
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Braydon Runion - DH
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Kurt Wilson - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Zebulon Vermillion
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Monteverde