HawgBeat - LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas Tech (Globe Life Field)

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-20 19:34:34 -0600') }} baseball Edit

LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas Tech (Globe Life Field)

Arkansas opens its 2021 season Saturday night against Texas Tech in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is the designated road team against Texas Tech, meaning it bats first. The Razorbacks will also be without preseason All-SEC designated hitter Matt Goodheart.

First pitch: approx. 8:20 p.m. CT

TV: FloSports (click here for details on how to sign up)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open 2021 season in Arlington (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Texas Tech, Texas and TCU

~Recent history vs. each opponent

~A cautionary tale

~The lone freshman starter

~Who's the closer?

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Texas Tech

1. Robert Moore - 2B

1. Dru Baker - LF

2. Christian Franklin - CF

2. Cal Conley - 3B

3. Cullen Smith - 1B

3. Dylan Neuse - CF

4. Braydon Webb - LF

4. Jace Jung - 2B

5. Brady Slavens - DH

5. Cole Stilwell - 1B

6. Casey Opitz - C

6. Easton Murrell - RF

7. Cayden Wallace - RF

7. Braxton Fulford - C

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

8. Braydon Runion - DH

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Kurt Wilson - SS

Pitching: RHP Zebulon Vermillion

Pitching: LHP Patrick Monteverde
