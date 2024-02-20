Unable to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 78-71 win over Texas A&M.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Arkansas: G - #0 Khalif Battle G - #3 El Ellis G - #4 Davonte Davis G - #12 Tramon Mark F - #8 Chandler Lawson Texas A&M G - #0 Jace Carter G - #4 Wade Taylor IV G - #23 Tyrece Radford F - #10 Wildens Leveque F - #13 Soloman Washington

First Half:

Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway! The first points of the game are scored by Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV on a fastbreak after a steal. Arkansas' Tramon Mark turns it over out of bounds, and Aggie forward Soloman Washington draws a foul on a shot attempt in the paint. He makes one free throw. Taylor IV draws an offensive foul by Devo Davis, but the Aggies turn it over with a travel. Hog guard Jeremiah Davenport saves a bad possession with a deep three point basket. On the other end, Washington gets to the hoop and draws another foul on a shot, he makes both freebies. Washington is thriving around the basket right now, as he dunks one home after Davenport hits a second-chance jumper for the Hogs. U16 Timeout: Texas A&M 7, Arkansas 5, 15:32 in 1H

Aggie guard Jace Carter drains a three to get things started out of the break. Makhi Mitchell draws a foul on a weak shot attempt and makes one free throw. Arkansas gets a stop on the next possession and Khalif Battle makes Texas A&M regret it with a layup and-one. He makes the free throw. Henry Coleman III draws a shooting foul by Mitchell, but misses both at the charity stripe. Layden Blocker finds a path to the rim for a dunk but gets blocked at the point of contact. On the Hogs' next possession, Mark airballs. The Aggies take advantage with another three, this time by Carter. Mark makes up for his previous miss with a layup and-one. He misses the free throw. Texas A&M steps out of bounds on its next possession, but Mitchell turns it over which leads to a fastbreak. Blocker is forced to foul Coleman on a shot attempt. U12 Timeout: Texas A&M 13, Arkansas 11, 11:50 in 1H Coleman misses the free throw out of the timeout. Chandler Lawson hits the Aggies' defense with a smooth pump-fake and finds Mitchell open for a bucket. Arkansas' defense then falters and allows a three by Andersson Garcia. Garcia turns it over to Blocker on the next possession, but Battle misses his deep three. The Hogs continue to lock up but their shots just aren't falling. A&M guard Tyrece Radford finally breaks through for the Aggies with a left-handed layup. Mark gets the Razorbacks in a fastbreak opportunity and Mitchell draws a foul on a paint shot. He makes one free throw. Texas A&M somehow gets two offensive rebounds after a missed three but Blocker jumps in the passing lane for a steal. Mitchell collects his own offensive rebound after a miss by Blocker, and then makes a second-chance layup. Timeout: Texas A&M 19, Arkansas 16, 8:14 in 1H Mitchell makes the free throw after the break. After two misses by the Aggies, Battle drives in and hits a high-arching floater and-one. He makes the freebie and the Hogs now lead. Battle forces another Aggie turnover but gets blocked on the fastbreak layup. Blocker is left wide-open and makes his first three of the season. Taylor IV hits a driving layup for the Aggies on the other end. Mark draws a shooting foul and makes both free throws. Arkansas forces another turnover but Mark is hurt and limps off the court into the locker room. Lawson puts a shot up in the paint, it misses, but Mitchell is right there for the tip-in. The Aggies maintain the four-point deficit with a hookshot by Coleman III. Battle draws a shooting foul from Taylor IV and makes both free throws. Coleman III continues to find a way to score, this time from the charity stripe after a foul. Battle then answers with a layup. A turnover by A&M leads to a timeout. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 31, Texas A&M 25, 4:22 in 1H

Out of the break, Mitchell turns the ball over out of bounds. Coleman III gets blocked by Lawson on the other end, but the Hogs turn it over on their possession. Taylor IV and Coleman III work the two-man game and Coleman converts in the lane with a running layup. The Hogs turn it over again out of bounds. Washington draws a foul from El Ellis but misses the free throw. After an Arkansas miss, Battle heads back to the locker room. Andersson draws a foul but misses the free throw. Carter then fouls Mitchell, who makes both free throws. The Aggies turn it over out of bounds again, this time by Carter. Mitchell takes a pass from Mark and sneaks the ball into the basket between two defenders. Coleman III answers with a bucket off an assist from Taylor IV. The Hogs miss late in the shot clock and Mark fouls Coleman III with 2.9 seconds left in the half. He makes both free throws.

HALF: Arkansas 35, Texas A&M 31

Second Half:

Texas A&M's Jace Carter gets the second half started with a driving layup. Afer a missed jumper by El Ellis, Devo Davis picks up a shooting foul. Aggie guard Wade Taylor IV makes both free throws to tie the game. Arkansas regains the lead following a Layden Blocker layup. Washington will head to the free throw line after a Lawson foul. He makes both free throws. Makhi Mitchell subs back into the game and continues his hot streak with a ball screen and bucket off an assist from Mark. Turnovers in both directions leads us to a timeout. U16 Timeout: Arkansas 39, Texas A&M 37, 15:51 in 2H

A few perimeter passes and a dish-out to a fading Tramon Mark results in a corner three-ball splash for the Hogs. The Aggies answer with two free throws by Garcia after a Battle shooting foul. A scoring drought by both teams finally ends with a second-chance layup by Davenport. Battle commits a shooting foul and Coleman III makes one free throw. Battle's fourth foul of the game sends us to another timeout. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 44, Texas A&M 40, 11:29 in 2H

Coleman III misses two free throws out of the break. Tramon Mark follows that up with his signature dribble pullup jumpshot. The Hogs force a miss and Davenport takes it back for a driving layup. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 48, Texas A&M 40, 10:40 in 2H

