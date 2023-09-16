Live scoreboard: Arkansas 31, BYU 21
FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business in an ugly 28-6 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes last week, but they will be taking on much tougher competition with the BYU Cougars facing the Hogs at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday evening.
BYU defeated Sam Houston State 14-0 in Week 1 before turning in a more complete performance in a Week 2 victory against Southern Utah, 41-16.
To start the season, both Razorbacks and Cougars have been led by their respective defenses, while their rushing attacks have struggled to gain ground.
Last year, the Razorbacks defeated the Cougars in Provo, Utah, by a score of 52-35. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had a masterful performance, as he completed 72.5% of his passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.
HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, live stats and highlights as the Razorbacks take on the Cougars…
Pregame
~ As a reminder, DB Quincey McAdoo (car accident), OL Terry Wells (pec) and WR Sam Mbake (knee) are all out for the season.
~ Players not dressed out for the BYU game include RB Rocket Sanders (knee), DB Malik Chavis (hand), DT Marcus Miller (undisclosed), DB Dallas Young (undisclosed), DE Quincy Rhodes Jr. (undisclosed), OL Luke Brown (undisclosed), OL Eli Henderson (undisclosed).
~ Cornerback Dwight McGlothern was dressed out and went through pregame warmups. McGlothern played just one snap last week against Kent State due to turf toe.
~ BYU will run out with a flag signed by its players before the game in honor of late Arkansas greats Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins.
First Quarter
15:00 - BYU won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Arkansas will receive the opening kickoff.
13:21 - Arkansas RB AJ Green houses a 55-yard touchdown. Cam Little knocks in the extra point and the Razorbacks lead 7-0.
11:30 - Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returns an 88-yard punt for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Hogs lead 14-0.
8:28 - BYU WR Parker Kingston hits WR Deion Smith for a 37-yard trick play touchdown. Arkansas' lead is cut to 14-7.
2:24 - BYU RB LJ Martin takes a handoff 45 yards into the endzone for a touchdown. The extra point is good and the game is tied 14-14.
Second Quarter
12:54 - BYU RB LJ Martin scores from the one-yard line for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Cougars lead 21-7.
3:43 - Arkansas TE Luke Hasz catches a 19-yard pass for his first touchdown in a Razorback uniform. The kick is good and the game is tied 21-21.
1:34 - Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern knocks the ball loose out of BYU WR Chase Roberts' hands and the defense recovers. The Razorbacks' offense will take over at the BYU 40-yard line.
0:00 - Arkansas kicker Cam Little makes an eight-yard field goal to give the Razorbacks a 24-21 lead.
End of half: Arkansas 24, BYU 21
Third quarter
11:41 - Arkansas RB AJ Green scores from the seven-yard line. Cam Little knocks in the extra point and the Razorbacks lead 31-21.