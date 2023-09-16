FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business in an ugly 28-6 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes last week, but they will be taking on much tougher competition with the BYU Cougars facing the Hogs at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday evening.

BYU defeated Sam Houston State 14-0 in Week 1 before turning in a more complete performance in a Week 2 victory against Southern Utah, 41-16.

To start the season, both Razorbacks and Cougars have been led by their respective defenses, while their rushing attacks have struggled to gain ground.

Last year, the Razorbacks defeated the Cougars in Provo, Utah, by a score of 52-35. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had a masterful performance, as he completed 72.5% of his passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, live stats and highlights as the Razorbacks take on the Cougars…