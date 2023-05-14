FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks will be looking to win their third straight conference series with a rubber match victory Sunday against the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Diamond Hogs took Game 1 with a 4-1 win on Friday and the Gamecocks tied the game with a 3-1 victory on Saturday evening.

Starting on the mound for the Razorbacks will be left-hander Hunter Hollan, who has a 6-2 record and 4.15 ERA on the season. Hollan has 51 strikeouts and 25 walks across 60 2/3 innings pitched.

South Carolina will start lefty Matthew Becker for the rubber match. Becker has a 4-1 record, 4.46 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 21 walks across 38 1/3 innings pitched this season.

