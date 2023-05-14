Live Scoreboard: South Carolina 1, Arkansas 0
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks will be looking to win their third straight conference series with a rubber match victory Sunday against the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The Diamond Hogs took Game 1 with a 4-1 win on Friday and the Gamecocks tied the game with a 3-1 victory on Saturday evening.
Starting on the mound for the Razorbacks will be left-hander Hunter Hollan, who has a 6-2 record and 4.15 ERA on the season. Hollan has 51 strikeouts and 25 walks across 60 2/3 innings pitched.
South Carolina will start lefty Matthew Becker for the rubber match. Becker has a 4-1 record, 4.46 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 21 walks across 38 1/3 innings pitched this season.
HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates below, as well as in-depth commentary and stats on The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups
South Carolina
1. SS Michael Braswell (R)
2. LF Dylan Brewer (L)
3. RF Ethan Petry (R)
4. C Cole Messina (R)
5. 1B Gavin Casas (L)
6. DH Braylen Wimmer (R)
7. 3B Talmadge LeCroy (R)
8. 2B Will Tippett (S)
9. CF Ethan Stone (R)
Arkansas
1. CF Tavian Josenberger (S)
2. LF Jace Bohrofen (L)
3. RF Kendall Diggs (L)
4. 1B Brady Slavens (L)
5. DH Ben McLaughlin (L)
6. 3B Caleb Cali (R)
7. 2B Peyton Holt (R)
8. C Parker Rowland (S)
9. SS John Bolton (R)
Top 1
Hunter Hollan had no trouble in the first inning, as he started with a pair of strikeouts and then forced freshman phenom Ethan Petry to groundout to third to close the 1-2-3 frame.
Bottom 1
Matthew Becker retired the Razorbacks in order on just 13 pitches and earned his first strikeout in the inning.
Top 2
Cole Messina led things off with a double to the wall in right-center. Gavin Casas moved Messina to third with a single to left on an 0-2 pitch.
Hollan bounced back by earning an easy pop out to first and an inning-ending double play after a ball was lined back to him and he tossed it to third to get the leaning Messina out.
Bottom 2
Becker racked up two more strikeouts against Caleb Cali and Brady Slavens as he retired the Razorbacks in order for the second straight frame.
Top 3
Will Tippett drove Hollan's third pitch of the inning 386 feet to left field for the first home run of the series. A five-pitch walk by Hollan and a one-out bunt single from Dylan Brewer put runners on first and second for the Gamecocks.
Hollan stranded the runners by earning back-to-back strikeouts against Petry and Messina.