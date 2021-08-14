Loggains adjusting to college game at alma mater after run in NFL

FAYETTEVILLE — The jump from college to the NFL is often mentioned as the most difficult in sports, but we don’t hear as much about the reverse.

After 13 seasons, Dowell Loggains did just that and opened up about his move to coach tight ends at his alma mater following Friday’s practice.

“I mean, coaching is coaching,” Loggains said. “If you can help guys get better, they're going to listen to you. They all have the goal to play at the next level. It definitely helps that you can tell guys 'Hey, this is what it looks like at the next level.' I think the buy-in is extremely high.”

Arguably the biggest difference between the NFL and football at the collegiate level is the importance of recruiting. Though it’s a skill required by just a select few in the NFL coaching brass, Loggains isn’t concerned about finding a way to draw targets close.

He’s already flexed his recruiting muscles in just a couple of months on the job, helping the Razorbacks reel in heralded in-state tight end Shamar Easter from Ashdown on Friday.