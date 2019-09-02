FAYETTEVILLE — There was plenty of blame to go around after Arkansas’ offense sputtered against a bottom tier FCS team Saturday.

Portland State ranked 104th out of 124 FCS schools in scoring defense last season, but held the Razorbacks to their fewest points against a team from that level since their infamous 10-3 loss to The Citadel in 1992.

Although it would be easy to point to quarterback Ben Hicks’ poor numbers as a primary reason for those struggles, head coach Chad Morris said it wasn’t quite that simple. One thing to consider is that the Razorbacks’ didn’t want to put too much on film before this week’s SEC opener at Ole Miss.

“A lot of it is we were going to go execute our base offense and be simple, especially going into our conference opener,” Morris said. “There were a lot of things we didn’t want to show and that was by design.”