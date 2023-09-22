Arkansas landed its first commit of the 2024 recruiting class last week after Jalen Shelley completed his official visit to Fayetteville. The 6-foot-8 wing is a four-star prospect, ranked No. 35 in the Rivals150 and he has a ton of upside. Another top target in the 2024 class, in-state four-star Annor Boateng, announced Friday that he committed to Missouri. The coaching staff is still aiming to fill out the class, potentially in the near future. The Razorbacks could finish with a three-man recruiting class, give or take. Many of the top targets have official visits scheduled to Fayetteville in the near future or will be making their college decision in the coming weeks and months. After landing Shelly and Boateng going to Columbia, where do the Razorbacks turn now?

Commit:

Targets:

Amier Ali released a top-five list on September 10 which included Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas and Kentucky. He is a versatile player with great size and length, able to impact the game on both sides of the floor. His recruitment has been somewhat quiet, but he remains one to keep an eye on for Razorback fans.

Five-star prospect and Link Year Prep teammates with Arkansas commit Jalen Shelley, Tre Johnson recently scheduled an official visit to Fayetteville. The national No. 4 prospect plans to visit Arkansas on October 20th, and his recruitment will be a battle between some of the top programs in the country. Arkansas will battle against Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Alabama, Texas and others for Johnson's talents.

Another athletic wing prospect, Isaiah Elohim just completed an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend of September 15th. The electric guard also visited Villanova recently and Kansas in early 2023. He has visits scheduled to Providence and USC in the near future, as well. The Razorbacks have considered Elohim a priority recruit for a while, and the long-game could be in their favor.

Jase Richardson has been on Arkansas fans' radars for a while now. The four-star point guard is the son of NBA legend Jason Richardson, but has quickly made a name for himself as one of the top point guards in the class. There's a strong relationship between the Richardson family and the Arkansas coaching staff. Eric Musselman and Keith Smart both coached Jason Richardson at Golden State, and Smart's wife even planned the baby shower for when Jase Richardson was going to be born. Arkansas is one of many schools in good standing, including Alabama, Michigan State, Florida and Cincinnati. Richardson and his family as a whole have kept things close to the vest regarding his recruitment and an open mind about each school.