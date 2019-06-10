Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: June 10, 2019
The Arkansas Razorbacks begin a busy, busy week of camps for youths and high schoolers today. They aren't expected to have many SEC-caliber players at camp until Friday and Saturday but they will be hosting some top talent throughout the week on regular and official visits.
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- Arkansas running back target John Gentry out of Houston cut his top five on Wednesday, check it out before he gets to the Hill for his official visit this week. ($) READ
- The Hogs will host two more official visitors on top of Gentry, Blayne Toll and wide receiver commit Mason Mangum. They'll also have some VIP unofficial visitors Tuesday. ($) READ
- Last week was Rivals rankings week, check out how Arkansas's high-priority targets rose and slid this cycle, free:
- New Rivals100
- New Rivals250
- The Hogs lost their first commit of the 2020 class, Ze'vian Capers, as is tradition. Read about what happened. ($) READ
- Arkansas now has one 4-star commit as Carthage offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford was bumped up in the rankings this week. ($) READ
- Check out how all of Arkansas's top targets moved around in the newly released position rankings. ($) READ
IN OTHER NEWS...
- The no. 1 quarterback in the state of Arkansas, Jacolby Criswell, has committed to an ACC school and will likely never face the Hogs. Meanwhile, there's a new player ranked no. 1 over all in the state. ($) READ
- The Hogs made the top six for 3-star defensive lineman Kevon Billingsley, but he hasn't been to visit this year. ($) READ
- A linebacker target from the Big Board is now off of it, check out who. ($) READ
NEW OFFERS
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.