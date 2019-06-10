The Arkansas Razorbacks begin a busy, busy week of camps for youths and high schoolers today. They aren't expected to have many SEC-caliber players at camp until Friday and Saturday but they will be hosting some top talent throughout the week on regular and official visits.

- Arkansas running back target John Gentry out of Houston cut his top five on Wednesday, check it out before he gets to the Hill for his official visit this week. ($) READ

- The Hogs will host two more official visitors on top of Gentry, Blayne Toll and wide receiver commit Mason Mangum. They'll also have some VIP unofficial visitors Tuesday. ($) READ

- Last week was Rivals rankings week, check out how Arkansas's high-priority targets rose and slid this cycle, free:

- New Rivals100

- New Rivals250

- The Hogs lost their first commit of the 2020 class, Ze'vian Capers, as is tradition. Read about what happened. ($) READ

- Arkansas now has one 4-star commit as Carthage offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford was bumped up in the rankings this week. ($) READ

- Check out how all of Arkansas's top targets moved around in the newly released position rankings. ($) READ