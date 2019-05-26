A bunch of new offers went out this week and several top 2020 prospects have visit dates coming up. Catch up on everything you might've missed this past week in Razorback recruiting:

- One of the Razorbacks' favorite running back targets has locked in his official visit for June.($) READ

- Texas linebacker Jeremiah Harris cut his top five. He discusses why the Hogs made the cut. ($) READ

- Hogs are definitely at the top of the list for a 4-star running back out of Mississippi. READ

- The Hogs are vying for a top four spot for Mississippi running back/defensive back Janari Dean. ($) READ

- Read the latest on how Arkansas is trending with all of their top-of-the-board prospects, all premium ($):

Quarterback, Tight End Trending Stocks

Wide Receiver Trending Stocks

Offensive Line Trending Stocks

Running Back Trending Stocks

- Tennessee athlete Jabari Small cut his top six and included the Hogs, as well as his father's alma mater. ($) READ