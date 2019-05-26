Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: May 26, 2019
A bunch of new offers went out this week and several top 2020 prospects have visit dates coming up. Catch up on everything you might've missed this past week in Razorback recruiting:
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- One of the Razorbacks' favorite running back targets has locked in his official visit for June.($) READ
- Texas linebacker Jeremiah Harris cut his top five. He discusses why the Hogs made the cut. ($) READ
- Hogs are definitely at the top of the list for a 4-star running back out of Mississippi. READ
- The Hogs are vying for a top four spot for Mississippi running back/defensive back Janari Dean. ($) READ
- Read the latest on how Arkansas is trending with all of their top-of-the-board prospects, all premium ($):
Quarterback, Tight End Trending Stocks
Wide Receiver Trending Stocks
Offensive Line Trending Stocks
Running Back Trending Stocks
- Tennessee athlete Jabari Small cut his top six and included the Hogs, as well as his father's alma mater. ($) READ
IN OTHER NEWS...
- Hogs made the top six for a defensive end out of Tennessee. ($) READ
- Arkansas has welcomed the majority of their summer enrollees, check out their group pic. ($)
- A linebacker out of Memphis has committed, but not to Arkansas. How will that effect their chances for the Whitehaven duo? We discuss. ($) READ
- The Head Hog's son and quarterback target Chandler Morris added two more offers this week. ($) READ
- In-state linebacker/defensive end target Catrell Wallae continues to add offers, it was Oklahoma State this week. ($) READ
- The Hogs graphics department won social media once again with a nice and timely NCAA football graphic. ($) READ
