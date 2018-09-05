FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will probably be short-handed on defense when it travels to Colorado State this Saturday.

Although both players will make the trip, it is becoming more and more likely that defensive end Randy Ramsey and linebacker Dre Greenlaw won’t be able to play against the Rams.

Ramsey missed the opener against Eastern Illinois and was not seen at practice Tuesday or Wednesday. Greenlaw racked up 10 tackles in the first quarter Saturday before going down with an ankle injury. He also wasn’t seen at practice Tuesday, but was spotted in shorts, a yellow jersey and a brace on his right ankle.

“(We’re) trying to get them in conditioning shape and see where they stand out there today,” Morris said Wednesday morning on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “Right now we’re day-to-day with those guys.”

Backup defensive end Dorian Gerald’s status also appears to be up in the air. Morris said he is “day-to-day” with an ankle injury. He wasn’t seen during the open portion of either practice.