Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 4 - Aug. 9, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — On the hottest day of camp so far, Arkansas returned to the practice fields Monday afternoon.

Just as they were Sunday, the Razorbacks were in shoulder pads and helmets as they continue working up to their first day of full pads Thursday.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice - including a very short team period - to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~For the second straight day, Arkansas primarily utilized the indoor practice field and the outdoor grass field, with the specialists working on the turf field. It was an effort to avoid the heat, as it was 90 degrees and the heat index crept into the triple digits.