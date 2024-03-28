"The Xs and Os part wasn’t the first. It was more of are you a good man? Are you a family man? Are you going to love these kids? These are our core values. And that was that. I know he called some other guys and interviewed them and then he called me that night and told me I was hired and I was here the next day."

"Once Coach Smith left, I received a text from Coach (Petrino) saying ‘Hey, there may be an opening,'" Smith said Thursday. "And then he said ‘I can get you on the phone with Coach (Sam) Pittman, and you’ve just got to sell yourself from there.’ I was able to get on the phone with coach and we had a great conversation. One of the first things he wanted to know was, was I a good man or not?

Hired to replace Kenny Guiton and Jimmy Smith as wide receivers coach and running backs coach, respectively, Fouch and Kolby Smith both made their way to Fayetteville thanks to coaching prowess and their former experience working with Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Connections mean everything in the landscape of college athletics, and they're a big reason why Ronnie Fouch and Kolby Smith are on staff with the Arkansas football team ahead of the 2024 season.

Fouch's journey to the Natural State isn't far off Smith's, and it paints a picture of Pittman's priorities when it comes to hiring coaches to lead the young men in his program.

"I was on Christmas break at my sister's house and Coach Petrino reached out to me," Fouch said on Thursday. "Kind of a similar situation. Got a chance to get on Zoom with Coach Pittman and was very impressed with him from the get-go. I just knew I wanted to work obviously at a higher level here, but just work for him as a head coach. He seemed like a great family man, like Coach (Smith) said.

"Just his core values are what I believed in. He asked me about what I believe in as a coach and teacher, what kind of drills and philosophies as far as the position. But like he said, it was a lot more of just getting to know me and who I was as a person, and that’s what I respected about being hired by Coach Pittman."

A former co-offensive coordinator and staff member under Petrino at Missouri State, Fouch pointed out that Petrino has been one of the most influential people during his coaching career. Arkansas is the third stop in Fouch's career where he will work with the Hogs' play-caller after also serving a stint as an analyst at Louisville.

"Especially the other side of the ball and how to attack defenses and from the top down, the details of the program, the offense," Fouch said. "That’s what (Petrino) feels like separates our offense from the pack is just the little things and how we teach the details of the offense."

Smith played as a running back for Petrino at Louisville from 2003-06 before eventually moving on to his coaching career. Smith's most recent stop came with the Miami Dolphins, where he served as a quality control coach and offensive assistant for one of the league's top offenses.

"For me, outside of the coaching part, I’m just grateful that (Petrino) believes in me," Smith said. "He cares for who I am and the family that I have and the trust. Obviously I played for him, so it’s a little deeper, just him believing in me as a person. Inviting me to become a coach, so that’s where that love for him comes. More than that, I’m excited to be here working under Coach Pittman, he’s a great guy, love being around him, love his energy. You can’t have a better coach to play for."

Known for his hot-headedness and fiery attitude, Petrino has seemingly mellowed out since arriving in Fayetteville for the second time in his coaching career. However according to Smith, the passion and drive is still there for Petrino.

"That fire would never leave, that’s who he is," Smith said. "That’s how he’s been able to coach for a long time at a high level and have some of the best offenses in the country and how some of the best players really shine under him. You don’t want that passion to go away."

The Arkansas football team will practice again on Saturday with gates opening to the fans at 8:30 a.m. CT. For coverage of every Arkansas spring practice, follow along at HawgBeat and our premium message board — The Trough — for videos, stories and more.