"I'm going to be out in May trying to talk to the state of Arkansas about why we need the money," Pittman said Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show . "How it would benefit us, how it would benefit our kids, the state, obviously our record. So that would be probably the biggest thing. And I would assume all the coaches in the SEC are very similar, going out and trying to raise money for the NIL program."

Pittman joined SEC Network's Paul Finebaum on Thursday to discuss the state of his program's NIL funding. With the University of Arkansas launching its new NIL Collective, Arkansas Edge, in November, Pittman's team is hoping to get a large piece of the cut that is to come. Part of that requires him doing some of the heavy lifting, though.

While Arkansas men's basketball coach John Calipari's NIL support has been well-documented, there's been little light shed on the type of funding going towards head football coach Sam Pittman's squad.

Pittman is alluding to going out on the ONE Razorback Roadshow, which will be an eight-city bus tour spanning four days from May 13-16. The bus tour will also feature Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members of Razorback Athletics, including coaches, spirit squads and band members along with mascot Big Red.

Roadshow events include free public receptions where fans can gather to hear from members of Razorback Athletics while also enjoying complimentary appetizers and beverages.

Part of these events include difficult conversations with donors — likely about large amounts of money that the team needs to help field a squad that can improve from a 4-8 season in 2023.

"I think it's difficult because I think when we go ask for something, you want something in return," Pittman said. "And that's fair. We all want self gratification or whatever it is. A name on a stadium, a name on a building, a name on a wall, and a lot of times this does not necessarily happen.

"So that, to me, makes it more difficult. Along with certainly if you were going to go raise millions of dollars, the outcome on the field has to certainly be good as well. I do think that puts a little bit more pressure on coaches, even though the most pressure put is on ourselves, you know, we do it ourselves."

Pittman said it's difficult for him to have those conversations, but the addition of former head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator has helped out. Petrino developed relationships with donors during his four seasons from 2008-11 before he was fired in April 2012. It's no coincidence that Petrino's hiring was announced the day after the official launch of Arkansas Edge.

"Having Bobby come in here, he knew a lot of our big donors and things," Pittman said. "He has helped me with that. But it takes kind of a village of people. But I have had several conversations with different prominent folks of our state after practice.

"We practiced in the morning in the spring and I had lunch with several of them several different times. It has been difficult for me to ask, but at the same time, I know it's a necessity for our kids to continue to maintain a good football team. So I'm certainly willing to do that."

So far, the Hogs have already seen some results via NIL support. Pittman mentioned the names of Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green and Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson — both projected starters — as examples.

"It's a valid question," Pittman said. "It's difficult. But I do think that if you can see the results on the field of us getting a Taylen Green or getting a Ja'Quinden Jackson, or whoever it may be, that the team gets better. And then once that happens, I think it'll be a bit easier to continue to ask."

2024 ONE Razorback Roadshow Locations

Monday, May 13: Lunch event - Heber Springs (Red Apple Inn) | Evening event - Jonesboro (The Lounge at Huntington Square)

Tuesday, May 14: Lunch event - Forrest City (The Legacy) | Evening event - Little Rock (The Hall)

Wednesday, May 15: Lunch event - Pine Bluff (Leon’s Catfish and Steakhouse) | Evening event - El Dorado (Off The Rail Café)

Thursday, May 16: Lunch event - Texarkana (Pop’s Place) | Evening event - Fort Smith (Uncork’d)