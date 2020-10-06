Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 4
Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
That number includes one player who was elevated from the practice squad, but doesn’t include another who was placed on injured reserve or the seven other former Razorbacks still on practice squads.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 5: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)
Playing in his second career game, Agim notched his first NFL tackle in the Broncos’ 37-28 win over the New York Jets. It was an assisted tackle late in the third quarter, as he and teammate DeShawn Williams combined to bring down La’Mical Perine after a two-yard gain - but it was enough for a first down.
Agim saw his playing time nearly double, getting 17 defensive snaps, while also contributing seven snaps on special teams. According to Pro Football Focus, he also notched the first pressure of his career, tallying one hurry.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 5: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Rams
Season Stats: 4 games (1 start), 72 defensive snaps, 64 special teams snaps; 10 tackles (7 solo), 2 TFL
Curl made the first start of his NFL career in Washington’s 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, getting the nod as the nickel. He played 24 of 57 defensive snaps - plus 17 special teams snaps - and finished with three tackles.
Two of Curl’s tackles - both of the assisted ones - came near the line of scrimmage. He and a teammate sniffed out a shovel pass for a 1-yard gain and on the other, he helped bring down a ball carrier after a 2-yard gain on first down.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 5: BYE
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 182 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snap; 12 tackles (9 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 FF
In the Lions’ 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Flowers played 53 defensive snaps and made three solo tackles - including two for a loss - with one quarterback hit. He made a costly mistake, though, when he committed a roughing the passer penalty just before halftime, setting up a New Orleans touchdown.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots
Week 5: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 18 special teams snaps
As has been the case all season, Froholdt’s only action in the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs came on special teams. He played two snaps with the field goal/extra point unit.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 5: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Dolphins
Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 52 defensive snaps, 40 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended
For the second straight week, Greenlaw was one of seven inactive players in the 49ers’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of a quad injury suffered in Week 2. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he was “hopeful” he’d return to practice Wednesday.
De’Jon Harris - Green Bay Packers
Week 5: BYE
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 13 special teams snaps
Activated from the practice squad just in time for Monday Night Football, Harris made his NFL debut in the Packers’ 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. All 13 of his snaps came on special teams and he did not record any statistics.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Saints
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 244 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 18 receptions, 245 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo)
Despite playing 45 of 52 offensive snaps, Henry was targeted just three times in the Chargers’ 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught two of them for 39 yards, with both resulting in first downs just a couple plays apart. That earned him a 65.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked fifth among Los Angeles’ offensive players.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5: N/A
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 228 offensive snaps
The injury Peters suffered late in last week’s tie with the Bengals proved to be significant, despite head coach Doug Pederson initially saying he missed a couple of snaps because of fatigue in a 90-snap game. An MRI revealed he has a toe injury that will take several weeks to heal, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. That led to the Eagles putting the future Hall of Famer on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next three weeks.
It could mark the end of Peters’ career, with some columnists even calling for him to retire.
“Eagles left tackle Jason Peters has had a Hall-of-Fame career, and his bust will be in the Canton-based museum one day,” wrote NJ.com’s Chris Franklin. “However, every player comes to that point in their career where they have to eventually stop playing and watch from the sidelines.
“Peters has reached that point.”
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 5: BYE
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 265 offensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps
Playing every offensive snap in the Lions’ 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Ragnow allowed just one pressure - a quarterback hurry. Among the 30 NFL centers who have played at least 150 snaps this season, Ragnow’s 76.3 overall grade ranks third, according to Pro Football Focus.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 5: BYE
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 8 defensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps
Inactive with a groin injury the first three weeks of the season, Ramsey made his NFL debut in the Packers’ 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He played eight defensive snaps at linebacker and seven special teams snaps, but did not record any statistics.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 5: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Rams
Season Stats: 4 games (1 start), 49 offensive snaps, 66 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)
After beginning the season as a primary tight end, Sprinkle has fallen into more of a special teams role. In Washington’s 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he played just eight offensive snaps - all of them as a blocker - and 15 special teams snaps. Sprinkle did finally record a statistic, though, notching a solo tackle on punt coverage.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 5: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Seahawks
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 117 defensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo)
Although he did come off the bench in the Vikings’ 31-23 win over the Houston Texans, Watts played a season-low 20 defensive snaps and finished with only one assisted tackle. However, after three straight sub-50 grades from Pro Football Focus, he earned a 60.0 grade for his performance.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 5: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 110 defensive snaps; 11 tackles (6 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
Coming off a big performance that included his first career touchdown, Wise had another solid performance in the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Playing 27 of 56 defensive snaps, he made four tackles, three of which were solo. Two of those tackles were run stuffs after 1-yard carries by Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Wise was involved in a controversial play, though. One of his tackles came when he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds on a 2-yard run. He was penalized for unnecessary roughness, but some fans and reporters felt it was more of a flop by the superstar quarterback. You can judge for yourself:
Wise shouldn't have reached out for him, but look at this dude Mahomes flop going down LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/O4cdygwzGJ pic.twitter.com/8ar0EI9BAm— KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) October 6, 2020
