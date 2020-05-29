Myles Slusher was one of five early enrollees and one of two 4-stars in Sam Pittman's first class, but before he could show off what he's got during spring ball, COVID-19 shut down all team activities. Slusher did not record any weight gain or weight loss after winter conditioning, holding his weight at 190 pounds and standing at 6-feet.

Slusher arrived at Arkansas almost fully healthy but still rehabbing a fractured right hand. He would have been full-go for spring football.

Quotes from Winter Conditioning

"Myles developed his skillset. He also is mature. He’s got a great competitive spirit. His football IQ, I’m really impressed with that. He had really great coaching at Broken Arrow High School. You can tell that. He’s very advanced in his thoughts and understanding of coverage. He’s done a tremendous job in the classroom academically and that’s hard to do. Midyear guys, a lot of times, their buddies are talking about going to the prom and they’re in the middle of a biology exam and morning conditioning. I’ve been more direct with Myles just because he plays the position I coach. He’s worked extremely hard in the weight room." - Defensive coordinator/safeties Barry Odom

“We knew each other a little bit. We played 7-on-7 with each other when we were in high school, so I kind of know playing 7-on-7 with him. I know that he had interest in Arkansas, so when he came up for his official visit I was able to host him, and I really enjoyed it. We kind of talked ball a little bit, just kind of talked about his future and kind of the aspect of everything, you’ll be taken care of and all that. I’m glad it worked out he came to Arkansas. Excited to have him on the team. We’re real cool with each other. He’s a good person and he’s a baller, so Arkansas fans should be excited about him. He’s legit.” - safety Jalen Catalon