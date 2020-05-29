Razorback Roster Rundown: No.2 Myles Slusher
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks' 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
Myles Slusher was one of five early enrollees and one of two 4-stars in Sam Pittman's first class, but before he could show off what he's got during spring ball, COVID-19 shut down all team activities. Slusher did not record any weight gain or weight loss after winter conditioning, holding his weight at 190 pounds and standing at 6-feet.
Slusher arrived at Arkansas almost fully healthy but still rehabbing a fractured right hand. He would have been full-go for spring football.
Quotes from Winter Conditioning
"Myles developed his skillset. He also is mature. He’s got a great competitive spirit. His football IQ, I’m really impressed with that. He had really great coaching at Broken Arrow High School. You can tell that. He’s very advanced in his thoughts and understanding of coverage. He’s done a tremendous job in the classroom academically and that’s hard to do. Midyear guys, a lot of times, their buddies are talking about going to the prom and they’re in the middle of a biology exam and morning conditioning. I’ve been more direct with Myles just because he plays the position I coach. He’s worked extremely hard in the weight room." - Defensive coordinator/safeties Barry Odom
“We knew each other a little bit. We played 7-on-7 with each other when we were in high school, so I kind of know playing 7-on-7 with him. I know that he had interest in Arkansas, so when he came up for his official visit I was able to host him, and I really enjoyed it. We kind of talked ball a little bit, just kind of talked about his future and kind of the aspect of everything, you’ll be taken care of and all that. I’m glad it worked out he came to Arkansas. Excited to have him on the team. We’re real cool with each other. He’s a good person and he’s a baller, so Arkansas fans should be excited about him. He’s legit.” - safety Jalen Catalon
2020 Expectations
Kamren Curl's early departure for the NFL was a big selling point for Slusher to Arkansas. He knew both starting safety positions would be up for grabs and the shot at early playing time was irresistible.
Slusher will be competing against returners like Joe Foucha, Jalen Catalon, Myles Mason and Devin Bush, but he's expected to get some sort of meaningful playing time, even if he doesn't burn his redshirt.
In his highlights, Slusher displays great positioning to make plays and covers tightly without drawing penalties. He tackles well and goes to knock out the football. He's at least 10 pounds lighter than the other safeties on the roster, so he'll need to add more weight between now and the 2020 season.
Recruiting Flashback
Myles Slusher was one part of a trio (JJ Hester, Sevion Morrison) Arkansas was recruiting out of Oklahoma during the Chad Morris era, but after he committed to Oregon in April of 2019, it looked like the trio would all go separate ways—and none of them to Arkansas.
Slusher originally chose Oregon over offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and many more, but never received an offer from the Sooners.
As the 2020 regular season was coming to a close, Slusher began second guessing his choice to go all the way out to the West Coast and came to an Arkansas game to see if Fayetteville could be a better, closer option.
When Chad Morris was fired, Slusher was plugged into the coaching search and wanted to know who would be coaching the defense at Arkansas. Barry Odom got the job and the two already had a relationship from Slusher's recruitment to Missouri.
Slusher chose Arkansas on early signing day, flipping his commitment from Oregon and choosing the Hogs over the Huskers as well, despite Sevion Morrison's commitment to Nebraska.