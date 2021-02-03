HawgBeat - Razorbacks already moved on to 2022 as late signing arrives

As the late signing period gets underway, football programs around the nation are inking their final high school and JUCO prospects–not the Razorbacks though. Second-year head coach Sam Pittman and his staff can kick their feet up with a class of 24 members–all signed already–ranking 25th in the country.

It's a just bit different from where the Hogs were a year ago. Going into the late signing period in 2020, Arkansas had just nine prospects inked. Fans waited in anticipation for decisions from QB Malik Hornsby and linemen Marcus Henderson and Jalen St. John. That class, cobbled together in a couple months, finished 41st.

The 2021 class came together much more smoothly, despite an opposite-of-smooth year. Only one signee, Terry Wells, committed to Arkansas before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an NCAA dead period that to this day has not been lifted. Recruits were denied official visits, in-home visits, in-person evaluations and more–restricted to doing their relationship building via Zoom and taking campus tours solo.

Despite that, Pittman and his crew secured at least one commitment every month (except October) and they didn't lose a single one along the way.

The class finished with two quarterbacks, three offensive linemen, one tight end, four wide receivers, two running backs, three defensive tackles, two linebackers, four defensive backs and a kicker.

The signees hail from Arkansas (4), Oklahoma (6), Texas (5), Georgia (3), Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida. The only neighboring state the Hogs didn't pull from this cycle was Tennessee.

On top of 22 traditional signees, the Razorbacks also added two transfers. Sam Carter added Penn State transfer Trent Gordon to his cornerbacks room and Brad Davis added former Razorback commit, Charlotte offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford. Both could be eligible to play this season if the NCAA passes one-time penalty-free transfer legislation by the fall. Both are Texas natives.

Pittman noted on early national signing day that they were looking at potentially counting several scholarships forward to the 2022 class so they could bring in a couple or more defensive line transfers but it's not clear whether the staff plans to do that any more.

What is clear is that the staff is now going 110% in on their 2022 class. Pittman has locked in three commitments and is pushing hard for in-state prospects to call the Hogs. With over 300 offers out already, it's shaping up to be another fun recruiting cycle.

Meet Arkansas's 2021 Signing Class