The Arkansas Razorbacks hosted their first unofficial visitor since the dead period on March 2, Kaidon Salter, but Saturday is when things really heat up. The Hogs will host more than 15 2021 prospects from seven different states for Junior Day.

The recruits will tour campus and the football facilities, as well as mingle with new head coach Sam Pittman and the assistants who are recruiting them daily.

Arkansas has just one 2021 commit, in-state offensive lineman Terry Wells out of Wynne High School but these Junior Day visits will help the Hogs add to the class soon. In 2019, Chad Morris had a similar recruiting situation, starting from behind most SEC programs, but they managed to bring in a lot of spring visitors and it paid major dividends when those same recruits returned for more in the summer.

Check out who'll be on the Hill Saturday...