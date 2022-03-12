Recruiting Notebook: Hogs host another round of Rivals250 prospects

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas landed a huge visitor this weekend as 2024 high-four star quarterback DJ Lagway made the trek over from Willis (Texas) for its final junior day of the spring.

After bringing in Colin Simmons and Ryan Wingo last weekend, the Razorbacks followed up by adding another top player at his position. Lagway was ranked as Rivals' No. 1 dual-threat-quarterback prospect this week (No. 7 overall), and as with the other two, Arkansas may have a horse in the race to land the 6-foot-3, 190-pound QB.

"(It's) amazing here," Lagway said. "I can’t wait to come back up here. I had a real good time.

"(They're) definitely real high up there. The family atmosphere they’re showing Coach Pittman is a real good guy I can’t wait to further my relationship with him as well."

Under the command of a certain other 6-foot-3 dual-threat in 2021, Arkansas jumped to sixth in the SEC for total offense. With Lagway "most definitely" planning another trip to the Hill, the staff will certainly look to beat out the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M for the nation's top QB prospect.