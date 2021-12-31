Recruiting Roundup: A surprise addition to the 2023 class and new offers

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

The Roundup

Hoops commits dominate the King Cotton Classic Eric Musselman took over the internet when the No. 16-overall prospect in the 2022 class announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Razorbacks. Nick Smith Jr.'s controversial path to suiting up for North Little Rock nearly stopped the 6-foot-5 guard from playing out his senior season, but the Charging Wildcats are certainly glad the AAA reevaluated his petition. The Arkansas commit has been having himself a season, most recently being named MVP of the King Cotton Classic this week. The honor came on the back of 28 points, 6.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game, and a division championship for North Little Rock.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GdXR1cmUgdGVhbW1hdGVzIERlcnJpYW4gRm9yZCAoPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aGV0cnV0aGJhbGxlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRoZXRydXRoYmFsbGVyczwvYT4pICZhbXA7IE5pY2sg U21pdGggSnIgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbnRzbWl0 aDE0MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG50c21pdGgxNDAyPC9hPikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dQUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21mR3FNU2tPMXUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9t ZkdxTVNrTzF1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpY2hhcmQgRGF2ZW5wb3J0IChA QXJSZWNydWl0aW5nR3V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FyUmVjcnVpdGluZ0d1eS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3NjQwOTk5NjM4MDM1NjYwOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Smith was also able to catch a glimpse of future-teammate Derrian Ford at the Classic. Ford posted 29 points and 14 rebounds en route to a 67-58 win over Little Rock Parkview for the "Creed" division championship. Razorback legacy includes Hogs in top five Arkansas continued its work in the 2023 class with a spot in Tyler Gant's top five, joining Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG91dCBvdXQgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NSk5lZGl0c3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1KTmVkaXRzczwv YT4gZm9yIHRoZSBkb3BlIFRPUCA177iP4oOjIHBob3RvIGVkaXQh8J+aqPCf lKXwn5qoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNr RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhem9yYmFja0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0N5Y2xvbmVGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3ljbG9uZUZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VLRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVL Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFk Z2VyRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhZGdlckZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhbWlsdG9uRVNQ Tj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFtaWx0b25FU1BOPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbWFDc3R1c0NNdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L21hQ3N0dXNDTXU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgR2FudCAoQFR5R2Fu dDQ0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5R2FudDQ0L3N0 YXR1cy8xNDc1NjIyMjI4OTgxMTYxOTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The Razorbacks have an interesting leg-up in Gant's recruitment as his cousin, Steve Atwater, had a four-year career in Fayetteville before moving into his 11-year Hall-of-Fame NFL career. As well as the relation to Atwater, the St. Louis (Mo.) prospect has visited campus three times since this summer. He told CatsIllustrated's Justin Rowland what landed the Hogs a spot in his final schools. "I visited Arkansas a couple of times over the summer and that's another traditionally defensive team. I loved working with Coach Ash (Jermial Ashley). I worked with him over the summer at a camp and I feel like they're really interested in me." A top running back prospect to look out for Arkansas' use of its entire running back game put the nation on notice in 2021, and it may be opening doors for the staff's recruitment of top-level running backs in the '23 cycle. With Braylen Russell already locked into the 2024 class, Sam Pittman and Jimmy Smith look to be aiming high at the position less than a year away from signing day. One name that the Razorbacks are red-hot on is Edgewater (Fla.) four-star Cedric Baxter. Previously committed to Florida State, Baxter included Arkansas in his top 12 back in November.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5oZXJlIHlhIGdvLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYW9xODdm TUJTZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FvcTg3Zk1CU2U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQ2VkcmljIOKAnEM04oCdIEJheHRlciBKciAoQENlZHJpY0JheHRlckpy MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DZWRyaWNCYXh0ZXJK cjEvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjQ2NjY5NjgxMTIzODE5NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Despite some strong national competition from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Arkansas should feel okay about where they stand with the 6-foot-2, 215-pound back. “It was great. I got to talk to the coaches and staff, they made it feel like home," Baxter said. "They made sure me and my family were okay. It was a really good atmosphere to be in. “I love the way they ran their offense. I like how they ran the ball and passed to the running back. They got their running backs out in space; I really liked that.” Baxter will be announcing his trimmed-down top seven tomorrow as a way to kick off the New Year. For updates and more on Baxter, and the rest of Arkansas 2023 running back targets, check out HawgBeat's 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Running Backs.

Surprise Commitment

The Razorbacks capped off a productive week on the trail Wednesday with a commitment from 2023 Gardendale (Ala.) cornerback Dallas Young.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1dQUzwvYT4gVWdoIG9o8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3JsZWRpdHMyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcmxlZGl0czI0 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0 dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ2FydGVyQXJr P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENhcnRlckFyazwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9PZG9tP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9PZG9tPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYWRTaW1tb25zXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FyUmVjcnVpdGluZ0d1eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJS ZWNydWl0aW5nR3V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BhdEplbmtpbnM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYXRKZW5raW5z NDwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2RhbGVIU0Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZGFsZUhTRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZVVM2UDk4Q1hwIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWVVTNlA5OENYcDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYWxsYXMgWW91 bmfihKLvuI8gKEB5b3VuZ19kYWxsYXM0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lvdW5nX2RhbGxhczQvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzYyNTE4OTA5MTI0 ODEyODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

