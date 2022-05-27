Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas Leads the Way for Nation's No. 1 Player

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES



The Roundup

Arkansas Stands Out to Nation's No. 1 Overall Player The Razorbacks hosted the No. 1 overall prospect, Colin Simmons, back in their March round of Junior Days, and that visit has stuck out to the Texas five-star. Simmons, as well as teammates Ka'Davion Dotson and Deldrick Madison all seemed impressed with their trip to Fayetteville, but the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end was especially taken aback by his time on the Hill. "Arkansas" Simmons said of his favorite spring visit. "It wasn't even the on-campus facilities or nothing like that, it was the off-the-campus being with the teammates and stuff like that, having a great time." As well as enjoying the area, Simmons' former Duncanville teammate Jordan Crook has been in contact with the trio, giving them an idea of what it's like being an Arkansas football player. For Simmons' thoughts on the rest of his spring visits, as well as what's next for 2024's top prospect, check out his conversation with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Nick Harris.

Sam Pittman and the Staff Have a Busy Summer in the Works After a lull in the action following the conclusion of spring ball, Sam Pittman and the rest of the Arkansas staff will have their hands full next month. The team's first winning season since 2016 set an important precedent on the trail, and we've seen a plethora of top talent pencil Fayetteville in as a "must-visit" location. From a pair of '23 commits to one of the strongest offensive line quartets anyone in the country will see this summer, HawgBeat has you covered with every name to know in this thread over at The Trough, our premium message board.

Top-Ten OT Prospect Has Razorbacks in Final Four One such visitor is Rivals250 offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, out of Rock Island (Ill.). Jagusah, who is rated as Rivals' No. 116 overall prospect in the class of 2023, narrowed his list of 17 offers to four, with the Razorbacks making the cut. Joining Arkansas were Michigan, Missouri and Notre Dame, three schools with the advantage of proximity to the 5.9-four-star hometown. What they lack, however, is the duo of Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy, which Jagusah said was a significant factor in his decision to set an official visit date to Fayetteville. "Definitely," Jagusah said. "You want to go a place where you know you’re gonna get good coaching, and he’s had a great track record with them (offensive lineman) and he works a lot with them still even though he’s the head coach, so it’s definitely intriguing." With the goal of finding his new home prior to the start of his senior season, Jagusah has officials lined up for each of his final four, with his trip to Arkansas coming June 13th and 14th. For more on what draws him to Arkansas, how he translates his state-champion wrestling background over to the gridiron and what he's looking for when decision day comes, check out HawgBeat's interview with him here.

Bowman Key in Landing Official from Ga. Three-Star Cornerback Another name to watch out for as the 2023 cycle begins to draw to a close is Eagle's Landing (Ga.) cornerback RJ Johnson. Though Dominique Bowman and the Razorbacks were relatively late to the party, Johnson told Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright last week that Arkansas will be landing one of his five visits over the summer. "They have really made a push on getting me down there," Johnson said. "Coach (Dominique) Bowman and I are beginning to build a great relationship, and he knows ball. I have an official visit with Arkansas set for June 17.” With one cornerback locked into the '23 class already in Dallas Young, Johnson would be a big addition as Bowman's first commitment since taking over as the defensive backs coach at Arkansas.

'23 Defensive Tackle High on Hogs After Earning Rare Offer One clear position of need for the Razorbacks this offseason has come on the interior defensive line. With the staff turning to the portal in hopes of repeating the success of fifth-round NFL Draft pick John Ridgeway, there was also a rare offer to the position that went out last week. Whitewater (Ga.) defensive tackle Stephen Johnson was intrigued by his Arkansas offer - one of many he's received in recent weeks. The infrequency with which the Razorbacks have gone about recruiting the position was something the 6-foot-four, 315-pound lineman found especially interesting. "First, I like the fact that, unlike some other schools, Arkansas doesn't just throw offers to any and all athletes," Johnson said. "When you are offered, you know you are wanted." HawgBeat was also able to learn about what Johnson could provide at the next level and his thoughts on what his fit with the Razorbacks may look like. For all of that, and more check out the full story here.

The Film Room

In this week's film session, we took a look at two of Arkansas' top targets over the next two classes, Javin Simpkins and Walker White. Simpkins, out of Miami Norland (Fla.), has emerged as Jimmy Smith's top target at the running back position for the upcoming class, and it's clear to see why. With a patient rushing style, similar to Le'Veon Bell, Simpkins has the potential to offer yet another option for Smith and Kendal Briles to integrate into what has become a committee effort for the Arkansas offense. Staying in the backfield, White may well be the next in-state quarterback to make some noise for the Hometown Hogs. Rated as Rivals' No. 147 player in the class of 2024, the Little Rock Christian prospect provides elite-level accuracy on the fade, as well as escapability and a willingness to run. His tape, as a sophomore is arguably some of the best I've seen in this series, and it'll be interesting to see how competitive Arkansas can remain throughout his recruitment.

New Offers