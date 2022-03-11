Recruiting Roundup: Capping off Week 1 of Junior Days, Carson Dean and more

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Razorbacks Kickoff Round Two of Junior Days with Yet Another Strong Weekend The staff had yet another impressive list of visitors in town for Arkansas' March 5 Junior Day. With a pair of top-three prospects in the 2024 class, and a number of talented '23 prospects it's hard to walk away from the weekend disappointed if you follow Arkansas recruiting. Among that talent were the No. 1 and 3 overall prospects in Rivals' new Rivals250 rankings Colin Simmons (DE, Texas) and Ryan Wingo (WR, Mo.). Not only were they able to get the duo on campus, but both players seemed genuinely interested in what the Razorbacks have to offer at this point in their recruitment. For HawgBeat's full notebook of an eventful Junior Day, check out this story from Saturday.

Hogs in Store for Another Big Showing? After a big first weekend, you'd better believe that Sam Pittman and co. are hoping to follow with another strong entry in what's been a dream-scenario of Junior Days to this point in 2022. While it's obviously difficult to replicate two of the top three prospects in a class coming to town, the staff is doing its darndest. Among notable visitors will be 2024 high-four-stars DJ Lagway (QB, Texas) and Kavion Henderson (DE, Ala.), both of whom have been on campus before. Henderson will be making his second trip in as many months, this time being joined by '23 commitment Dallas Young, who he is friends with. Also notable is the No. 86 player in '24, Kadavion Dotson, who will be in town for a second consecutive weekend following his trip to campus with teammate Colin Simmons last week. For a full list of who will be in town this weekend., check out our March 12 visitors thread over on The Trough.

Hoops Commit Calls Game En-Route to State Title Game If you've followed the Recruiting Roundup over the past month, you know that Nick Smith Jr. has dominated the hoops headlines. This weekend, his future teammate Derrian Ford made his way to the top of the marquee with a game-winner to send his Magnolia Panthers to the 4A State Championship game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ud28gZGVmZW5kZXJzPyBObyBwcm9ibGVtLiBGdXR1cmUgUmF6b3Ji YWNrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhldHJ1dGhiYWxs ZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0aGV0cnV0aGJhbGxlcnM8L2E+ IGdhbWUgd2lubmVyIHRvIHNlbmQgaGlzIHRlYW0gdG8gdGhlIFN0YXRlIENo YW1waW9uc2hpcC4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O3IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbmlja3dlbmdlcjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5p Y2t3ZW5nZXI1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY1Zoa1h2TU5Q QyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NWaGtYdk1OUEM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWljaGFlbCBNdXNzZWxtYW4gKEBtaWNoYWVsbXVzc18xMykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9taWNoYWVsbXVzc18xMy9zdGF0dXMvMTUw MTAzODc2OTA1NDY2MjY1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA4 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ford, who finished the game with 23 points, is ranked as Rivals' No. 76-overall player in the 2022 class. His shot over a pair of Mills defenders sealed Magnolia's fate in the State Championship game Saturday, as the Panthers hope to cap off a 30-0 season versus Blytheville.

#Committed

The Hogs continued their hot-streak of landing top talent during the Junior Day period, this time adding 2023 four-star LB Carson Dean into the mix.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwJSBDT01NSVRURUQhIfCfkJfinaTvuI/wn5CX4p2k77iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Xb29QaWc/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXb29QaWc8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nZ3dBZFp6Y01iIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZ2d3QWRaemNNYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYXJzb24gRGVhbiAoQGNh cnNvbnRkZWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhcnNv bnRkZWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTAwOTg1MTc3NzgyMzM3NTM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Out of Hebron (Texas), Dean didn't take long after picking up his offer from Arkansas to call the Hogs. At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds it's no wonder the Razorbacks were high on Dean, and the feeling was apparently mutual following a Junior Day visit. Dean chose the Hogs over 16 schools including Baylor, LSU, Missouri, Ole MIss, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.

New Offers