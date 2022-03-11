Recruiting Roundup: Capping off Week 1 of Junior Days, Carson Dean and more
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:
aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net
(404) 973-9901
The Roundup
Razorbacks Kickoff Round Two of Junior Days with Yet Another Strong Weekend
The staff had yet another impressive list of visitors in town for Arkansas' March 5 Junior Day.
With a pair of top-three prospects in the 2024 class, and a number of talented '23 prospects it's hard to walk away from the weekend disappointed if you follow Arkansas recruiting.
Among that talent were the No. 1 and 3 overall prospects in Rivals' new Rivals250 rankings Colin Simmons (DE, Texas) and Ryan Wingo (WR, Mo.). Not only were they able to get the duo on campus, but both players seemed genuinely interested in what the Razorbacks have to offer at this point in their recruitment.
For HawgBeat's full notebook of an eventful Junior Day, check out this story from Saturday.
Hogs in Store for Another Big Showing?
After a big first weekend, you'd better believe that Sam Pittman and co. are hoping to follow with another strong entry in what's been a dream-scenario of Junior Days to this point in 2022.
While it's obviously difficult to replicate two of the top three prospects in a class coming to town, the staff is doing its darndest.
Among notable visitors will be 2024 high-four-stars DJ Lagway (QB, Texas) and Kavion Henderson (DE, Ala.), both of whom have been on campus before. Henderson will be making his second trip in as many months, this time being joined by '23 commitment Dallas Young, who he is friends with.
Also notable is the No. 86 player in '24, Kadavion Dotson, who will be in town for a second consecutive weekend following his trip to campus with teammate Colin Simmons last week.
For a full list of who will be in town this weekend., check out our March 12 visitors thread over on The Trough.
Hoops Commit Calls Game En-Route to State Title Game
If you've followed the Recruiting Roundup over the past month, you know that Nick Smith Jr. has dominated the hoops headlines.
This weekend, his future teammate Derrian Ford made his way to the top of the marquee with a game-winner to send his Magnolia Panthers to the 4A State Championship game.
Ford, who finished the game with 23 points, is ranked as Rivals' No. 76-overall player in the 2022 class. His shot over a pair of Mills defenders sealed Magnolia's fate in the State Championship game Saturday, as the Panthers hope to cap off a 30-0 season versus Blytheville.
#Committed
The Hogs continued their hot-streak of landing top talent during the Junior Day period, this time adding 2023 four-star LB Carson Dean into the mix.
Out of Hebron (Texas), Dean didn't take long after picking up his offer from Arkansas to call the Hogs.
At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds it's no wonder the Razorbacks were high on Dean, and the feeling was apparently mutual following a Junior Day visit. Dean chose the Hogs over 16 schools including Baylor, LSU, Missouri, Ole MIss, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.