Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas signs transfer DE on signing day

Christmas came early for Arkansas on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, when former Pittsburgh defensive end John Morgan III announced he signed with the Hogs. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native will head to Fayetteville after spending five seasons with Pittsburgh. In his time with the Panthers, Morgan tallied totals of 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He also forced three fumbles and deflected two passes. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound edge rusher had originally said he was planning on taking more visits and making a decision after the National Championship game in January. He said the SEC is appealing because it features the premier teams in the country. "Just because it's the SEC," Morgan said following his visit last weekend. "This is big-boy football. That's what I'm looking for. I'm a big-time player and I want to play in the biggest stages. This gives me an opportunity to do that. You play against Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. The big-time schools 24-7. That's what I want to do. I want to be that guy."

Razorbacks bring transfer linebacker into the fold

On the second day of the early signing period, the Hogs got another nice surprise on the defensive side of the football as South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. called the Hogs. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker had originally committed to Central Florida on Dec. 12, but following the departure of defensive coordinator Travis Williams to Arkansas, Grier made a change and chose the Razorbacks. The Atlanta native posted 21 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in four games last season for the Bulls. Reports say he missed time last year due to injury and a death in his family. In his four seasons with South Florida, he tallied 10 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 230 total tackles. He has also forced five fumbles, deflected three passes and intercepted two.

Arkansas inks 24 during early signing period, one still waiting

On Wednesday morning, starting at around 7 a.m., the letters of intent from the 2023 Arkansas recruiting class began to roll in, solidifying the team's recruiting efforts from the past two years. Arkansas' recruiting class ranks 18th in the country according to Rivals, its highest mark since 2009. Of the signings, seven were four-star recruits, 11 were three-star, and one was two-star. One recruit, four-star tight end Shamar Easter of Ashdown, is holding off on signing following a visit to South Carolina, where former tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is now the offensive coordinator. He intends to sign during National Signing Day in February and will take another official visit to Fayetteville before then.

Sam Pittman ready to attack transfer portal hard

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said at the end of the first day of the early signing period he is still working on a few more high school recruits, but he will now turn his attention to the transfer portal to fill the rest of the team's needs ahead of the 2023 season. He said depth is a concern and an issue they need to address. "All these guys on our team I really like but we just don’t have any depth," Pittman said. "With guys leaving and guys going to the NFL and things of that nature. But linebacker’s there. I think we’ve got the pass rusher that will help the pass rushers that we have. But I think we probably need to go inside and get another big man as well. That’s probably talking about 10 or 12 guys and we have those scholarships available." Right now, Arkansas has five transfers in the fold. The scholarship situation is murky due to super seniors and scholarships possibly being awarded to walk-ons.

Arkansas announces new defensive coordinator

After former defensive coordinator Barry Odom left the program to take the reins at UNLV, the search was on for Arkansas' new defensive play-caller. It took almost two weeks to fill the vacancy, but the Hogs have their man. Travis Williams, who was in the same position at UCF, has joined the program. He spent the past two seasons calling the defense for the Knights. This season, his defense was ranked No. 71 nationally in total defense, No. 39 in scoring defense, No. 58 in third down defense, No. 73 in passing yards allowed and No. 76 in rushing defense. Before taking the reins at UCF, Williams was the linebackers coach for one season at Miami. Before that, he served as the co-defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Auburn, who finished top 17 in the nation in scoring defense under Williams in four of his last five seasons (2016-20).

Offensive lineman enters transfer portal