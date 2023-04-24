SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… ~ Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? ~ Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? ~ Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more…. His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas gains commitment of four-star defensive back from Texas

A huge weekend on the recruiting front got started on Friday morning, as Aledo, Texas, cornerback Jaden Allen announced his commitment to the Hogs. Originally committed to Texas before backing off his pledge in February, Allen chose Arkansas over Tennessee and Alabama around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZjYzd1MXZTdzkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92Y2M3dTF2U3c5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphZGVuIEFs bGVuIChATXJDaGlwMDYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TXJDaGlwMDYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDk0NTA5OTY3MTA0MDAwMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The 6-foot, 170-pound defender made his decision after taking a visit to Arkansas on April 15 during the Razorbacks' spring scrimmage. It was the second time he had been in Fayetteville, with the first being on March 4, when he was offered a scholarship. Ranked the No. 132 and No. 17 at his position in the country according to Rivals, Allen racked up 48 total tackles and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He helped lead Aledo to a Texas state championship with a 52-14 win over College Station. Allen's teammate and fellow 2024 cornerback Chris Johnson also visited Arkansas in March and he holds an offer from the Razorbacks.

Two in-state priority targets call the Hogs

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has said his staff is putting an emphasis on keeping in-state talent home, and the Arkansas coaching staff has been recruiting two Central Arkansas targets heavily in the last few months. The hard work paid off on Friday when Charleston Collins and Courtney Crutchfield, both four-star athletes from Pine Bluff, committed to Arkansas Friday afternoon. Collins made his announcement during a ceremony at Mills High School in Little Rock, where Crutchfield was also in attendance and later announced on Instagram Live he had committed as well. Both players took to Twitter following the announcement.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NP TU1JVFRFRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NP TU1JVFRFRDwvYT4g8J+Ql/Cfj4g8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJh Y2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNh bVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1h bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UX1dJTEw0UkVB TD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVF9XSUxMNFJFQUw8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hEZWtlQWRhbXM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRGVrZUFkYW1zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyUmVjcnVpdGluZ0d1eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJSZWNydWl0aW5nR3V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JSYWlud2F0ZXIxMDM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBSUmFpbndhdGVyMTAzNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QcmVwUmVkem9uZUFSP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBQcmVwUmVkem9uZUFSPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Rhbm55V2VzdDI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGFubnlX ZXN0MjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p0aGVO dXBlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKdGhlTnVwZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbXNwaWVncz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2Ft c3BpZWdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0 Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9h PiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2ltbW9uc18/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZW1taW5nUmVwb3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMZW1taW5nUmVwb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NLZW5uZWR5MjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDS2VubmVkeTI0NzwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUml2YWxzTmljaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxz TmljazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Mck1pbGxz Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExyTWlsbHNGb290YmFs bDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1R3VTBxS0JDdzYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ud1UwcUtCQ3c2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENoYXJsZXN0 b24gKENoYXJsaWUpIENvbGxpbnMgKEBDaGFybGVzdG9uX0MxMCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFybGVzdG9uX0MxMC9zdGF0dXMv MTY0OTk0MDg5NzA5MjU3OTMyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQg8J+Ql/CfkJfinaTvuI/wn5akIHdwc+KAvO+4j+KA vO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOEI1M3BlaFNINyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhCNTNwZWhTSDc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ291cnRuZXkg Q3J1dGNoZmllbGQgKEBjb3VydG5leV9DMjAyNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb3VydG5leV9DMjAyNC9zdGF0dXMvMTY0OTUwNzUy Njk4NjE0NTc5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

One factor in both athletes' recruitment was their believed interest in playing football together at the next level. The two had taken multiple trips to schools together, even visiting LSU as late as Thursday with the Friday commitment date pending. Last season for Mills High School, Collins racked up 101 tackles, including eight sacks. He also forced five fumbles and intercepted one pass. Crutchfield plays on both sides of the ball for Pine Bluff, and has been lauded as a defensive back as well as wide receiver, but the Razorbacks are planning for Crutchfield to play with the offense. The two commitments helped provide a spark to recruiting that would carry all the way through Sunday.

Three-star safety Tevis Metcalf commits to Arkansas

On Saturday, another defensive back hopped on board with the Razorbacks, with three-star safety Tevis Metcalf announcing his commitment to Arkansas. The brother of current Arkansas defensive back TJ Metcalf took to Twitter to make his announcement.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvd3BzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jd3BzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vczlJZXE2TDBS TyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3M5SWVxNkwwUk88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGV2aXMgTWV0Y2FsZiAoQFRldmlzTWV0Y2FsZikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXZpc01ldGNhbGYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDk4OTc4MTYw NDU1NDc1MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjIsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Razorbacks gained Metcalf's commitment over Auburn, Georgia Tech and Colorado. Metcalf made several trips to Arkansas before making his decision, most recently to watch his brother play in the Red-White spring scrimmage on April 15. Metcalf reports on his Twitter account that last season he recorded four interceptions, seven pass breakups and allowed just one catch. Football runs deep in the Metcalf family. While TJ and Tevis are both highly-sought after recruits, their cousin DK played college football at Ole Miss and now is enjoying success with the Seattle Seahawks. DK’s father, Terrence, also played at Ole Miss before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2002, where he played until 2008.

North Texas tight end to transfer to Arkansas

The final commitment of the weekend came on Sunday, when North Texas tight end transfer Var'Keyes Gumms announced his commitment to Arkansas. A Houston, Texas, native, Gumms had taken an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend. He entered the transfer portal on March 23 and received an offer from Arkansas on April 15. Last season, Gumms recorded 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. His efforts earned him First Team All-Conference USA and C-USA All-Freshman Team honors from the league's coaches. Coming out of high school in Houston, Gumms was ranked a 5.5 three-star recruit and was listed by Rivals as a defensive end. He chose North Texas over Texas, LSU, Houston and others. In last year's recruiting class, the Razorbacks picked up two four-star tight end prospects in Luke Hasz of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Shamar Easter of Ashdown, but another pass-catcher with college experience should shore up the position well. Read HawgBeat's breakdown of Gumms here.

Bentonville three-star receiver sets official visit date

One in-state wide receiver set a date for an official visit to Arkansas. CJ Brown, a three-star wide receiver from Bentonville, will be on the Arkansas campus on June 2. This is not the first time he will be on campus, though. He has made four trips to Fayetteville since the start of the year on unofficial visits.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibm8iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmthbnNhcyBPViBKdW5lIDItNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV1BTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV1BTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTGVU S2lqMlU4ZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xlVEtpajJVOGU8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgY2ogYnJvd24g4oCgIOKAoCDigKAgKEBjamJyb3duMjAyNCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jamJyb3duMjAyNC9zdGF0dXMv MTY1MDIyNDgxNTE1MDYyMDY3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It makes sense, as Bentonville is just a 20-minute drive away, and unofficial visits, according to the NCAA, are paid for by student athletes and not the schools. Right now, Arkansas is firmly in the mix for Brown's commitment. He told HawgBeat following his most recent trip to Fayetteville during the Red-White game he really enjoyed watching the receivers under Dan Enos. “I mean, I really liked the offense,” Brown said on April 16. “I thought they were throwing the ball really well. Coach (Kenny) Guiton had told me the receivers were going to do really well, so it was really cool to see it in action.” Last season, Brown recorded 75 receptions for 1,384 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him an Arkansas 7A West All-State selection, an honor he shared with fellow 2024 Arkansas recruit offensive lineman Kobe Branham of Fort Smith Southside.

Hogs make Top 5 for three-star defensive back from Mississippi

After taking a visit to Arkansas for the Red-White game on April 15, a defensive back from Mississippi has included the Hogs in his Top 5. Patrick Broomfield, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound cornerback from Clarksdale, Mississippi, also included in-state schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State, as well as Oregon and LSU in his Top 5.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSYjMzk7cyDwn4+gPyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFt Z29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFs c0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNGcmllZG1h bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV2lsdGZvbmcy NDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZzI0NzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYW1zcGllZ3M/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNhbXNwaWVnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2ltbW9uc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DaGFybGVzUG93ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYXJsZXNQ b3dlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYXdyZW5j SG9wa2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGF3cmVuY0hvcGtpbnM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNY0Nhbm5F UlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTWNDYW5uRVJUPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRUhpY2tzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVIaWNrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGVlcERpZXNlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AU3RlZXBEaWVzZWw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vY29hY2hfbWVhdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hf bWVhdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE1j QmF0aF9NU1U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTWNCYXRoX01T VTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9NV29v ZHNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTVdvb2Rzb248L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX2tib2xkZW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9rYm9sZGVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoR29sZGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hHb2xkaW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JpdmFsc0NvbGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0Nv bGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xRnN1WGlRcjVhIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMUZzdVhpUXI1YTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXRyaWNr IEJyb29tZmllbGQgM+KtkO+4jyBDQiAoQFBCcm9vbWZpZWxkXykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QQnJvb21maWVsZF8vc3RhdHVzLzE2 NDk5NjUyNDU4NzQ0ODcyOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwg MjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In-state offensive lineman sets date for commitment

The Arkansas coaching staff is hoping the two in-state commitments Friday will help start a domino effect with other in-state recruits, and one of them has announced he is making a decision soon. Kobe Branham of Fort Smith Southside announced on Twitter his Top 5, as well as a date for his commitment.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdpbGwgYmUgbWFraW5nIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgb24gSnVuZSAy M3JkISEhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zUmVjcnVp dHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9uM1JlY3J1aXRzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQlBldHJpbm8/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQlBldHJpbm88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVycm9uaTI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUGVycm9uaTI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaF9EaWNrZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo X0RpY2tleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYXJp bkp1c3RpY2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdhcmluSnVzdGljZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEdhcnJpc29u T0w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoR2Fycmlzb25PTDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENLZW5uZWR5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENLZW5uZWR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Rhbm55V2VzdDI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGFubnlXZXN0 MjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlYmVsczI0 Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmViZWxzMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phc29uX0hvd2VsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFzb25fSG93ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhbkZhaXI4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A RGFuRmFpcjg4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xh bmVfS2lmZmluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMYW5lX0tpZmZpbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRt YW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEd1bmR5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEd1bmR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JoZXR0bGFzaGxlZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AcmhldHRsYXNobGVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v cjFXUEE3bUp6cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3IxV1BBN21KenA8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgS29iZSBCcmFuaGFtIChAS29iZUJyYW5oYW0yKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tvYmVCcmFuaGFtMi9zdGF0dXMvMTY0 OTkxOTA1NDE2ODA3MjE5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAy MiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK