Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 11 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight

Independence (La.) @ Many (La.) - 7 p.m. CT

A couple of weeks ago, Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer made his way to Many (La.) to check out a pair of 4-star prospects, and this week it only makes sense that Andrew Hutchinson follows in those footsteps.

Tackett Curtis (‘23) and Tylen Singleton (‘24) have had themselves quite the year, leading the Tigers to a 9-1 regular-season record and the No. 1 overall seed. Curtis holds 40 offers, including just about everyone you could imagine.

Singleton, whose sheet is a little bit more limited, does already have three SEC West programs in the mix (Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State). Their opponent for this opening round matchup will be 2-5 Independence, in what will likely be a great showcase for the two Many prospects.

Spotlights: Tackett Curtis, 4* OLB (‘23), Tylen Singleton, 4* ATH (‘24) (Many)

The Roundup

In their first true home game since Oct. 16, the Razorbacks made sure to capitalize on a big-time win over No. 17 Mississippi State. Of those visitors, Hutch and I were able to catch up with a pair of 2023 prospects while national writers Sam Spiegelman and Ryan Wright were able to snag interviews with two four-stars.

A name you may be familiar with at this point is Martavius Thomas. Thomas is an Arkansas baseball in-state commit out of Camden Fairview who has had himself a truly remarkable junior year at quarterback for his Cardinals.

While Thomas’ recruitment has run its course, 6-foot-7, 345-pound Texas offensive tackle Connor Stroh is just getting underway in the process. Interest in Stroh has been peaking of late, and it’s clear to see why. With legit SEC size, I don’t expect the Longhorns’ offer to be the only one for too much longer.

On the national front, four-stars KingJoseph Edwards and Tackett Curtis were both in town, and both left with some positive thoughts about the Razorbacks. Curtis, who is a major player in our spotlight game of the week, was a repeat visitor and gave Spiegelman some insight into where the Hogs stand in his recruitment.

As far as Edwards goes, I’ll have a story up on the site later this afternoon going in-depth to what he thought of Fayetteville’s gameday offerings, but in the meantime, Ryan Wright was able to get a better understanding of what the communication with the Razorback coaches has been like to this point.