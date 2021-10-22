Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, trail tidbits, Week 8 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

Defensively, Turner should be able to hold down the fort in Powell’s absence with the Springdale offense working with just 15 points per game. Expect this one to be over well before the clock strikes 0:00, and Fayetteville to continue its four-game winning streak.

Committed to Oregon and Indiana, respectively, they’ve been integral in bolstering former Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick’s squad into a championship contender. Sategna leads the state in receiving with 971 yards on 47 receptions as well as nine touchdowns through seven games and will have a great chance to bump those numbers up against a 1-6 Springdale group which is allowing more than 36 points per game.

The star-studded Fayetteville Bulldogs are poised for a 6A-West Championship run following their 42-34 win over Bentonville last week. Though Arkansas commit Mani Powell will be sidelined with an injury, there should be no shortage of talent with guys like Isaiah Sategna and Kaiden Turner suiting up.

Unfortunately, the recruiting trail has slowed nearly as much as the rest of the Razorback football world ahead of an 11 a.m. kickoff in War Memorial Stadium against FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

As many fans are asking about the merits of forfeiting two home games per year, Sam Pittman gave credence to those concerns - specifically in terms of how detrimental it can be to the future of a program.

"I think there's a reason to ask the question,” Pittman said. “We go to Dallas, and even though it was a home game this year, we could give tickets but we couldn't talk to anybody. Same thing when you go to Little Rock, you can't talk to any recruits. Certainly, it's not good for recruiting. Let's say that.”

Of course, playing in Little Rock does potentially put the Razorbacks in front of more eyes that may not otherwise get to see them. The hope is that will pay off in the form of in-state recruits, of which they have nine - but only three are above a 5.6 rating on Rivals.

“If we’re going to over-recruit, it would be our state,” Pittman said. “If you’re going to sit there and go, ‘Well, maybe. I think so,’ but we know more about him, his heart, this, that and the other, we’re going to offer the guy in the state of Arkansas.

“I think any time you have 8-10 guys in your state that you want on the football team, I think that sure helps you tremendously with the whole recruiting process.”

Pittman intends on bringing that in-state talent into the program and said that the staff has been making rounds across different areas for the past month or so. While he personally won’t be out on the trail this weekend, four of his assistants will be dispersed locally to take in some of that talent.

As far as local talent goes, one name to keep an eye on is Arkansas baseball commit Martavius Thomas.

Thomas has been lighting it up this season at quarterback to the tune of 2,247 yards on 67.3% completion and a 25-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while also adding in nearly 500 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Even more impressive is that 510 yards and seven of those touchdowns came last Friday…in the first half.

Hutch was able to get ahold of the junior OF/SS prospect, and Thomas said he’d be open to playing both sports at the next level. Now as far as feasibility goes there, who knows? But what we do know is that Thomas will be in town for Arkansas’ next (true) home game on Nov. 6 when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

As well as Thomas, I was able to catch up with a pair of Arkansas targets for 2023 - defensive back Naeten Mitchell and quarterback Vic Sutton. Mitchell and Sutton were both in town this weekend for Arkansas’ matchup with Auburn and gave updates on their recruitment and where the Hogs stack up.

Capping of a relatively uneventful week, we have rumblings of the staff attempting to circle back and flip a certain 2022 prospect with ties to the state.