Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, trail tidbits, Week 9 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight

Joe T. Robinson @ Ashdown - 7 p.m. CT

In an otherwise-down Friday slate, it’s only right to spotlight two of Arkansas’ commits on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive tackle E’Marion Harris’ Robinson Senators will be faced with a tall task as they travel to Ashdown to take on the Panthers.

Tight end commit Shemar Easter will look to have a big impact on this game, similar to the two-touchdown performance he had against Hamburg in Week Zero.

While we won’t be on the sideline for this one, if you’re in or around the Ashdown area and you want to see a pair of future Hogs squaring off then this would be as marquee as you could get this late into the season.

Commits: E’Marion Harris, 4* WR (Robinson) - (‘23) Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)

The Roundup

The Razorbacks took full advantage of the bye week and took the 2022 recruiting class international with Australian punter Max Fletcher. We’ll have more on that commitment in the special #Committed section of this week’s roundup.

Back in a more traditional pipeline for the Razorbacks staff, Texas prospect Kaleb James has put on a pretty impressive half-season of football on tape. With a pair of FutureCasts popping in for Arkansas last week it was only right that I took a look at the high-three star’s mid-season highlights.

Last but certainly not least, I was in Springdale Friday for their matchup against Mani Powell’s Fayetteville Bulldogs. While the three-star linebacker was out of commission with a season-ending injury, I was able to catch up with him in a premium interview to talk about his injury, his thoughts on the Razorbacks’ season to the halfway point and much more.

New Offers

Charles Jagusah

#Committed

Arkansas broke its quiet streak in a big way with the addition of PKA prospect Max Fletcher. Make sure you check out my full story on Fletcher’s commitment, as well as a premium interview with the punter from down under to stay in the loop regarding the Razorbacks’ newest commit.

Calling the Hogs

2022

Playoffs: Huron (Mich.) @ Belleville (Mich.) - 6 p.m. CT

Commit: Myles Rowser, 4* S (Belleville)

-- Belleville - Christian Rapley, 3* ATH (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, others

-- Belleville - Jeremiah Caldwell, 4* ATH (‘22) - previously committed to Kentucky, holds offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee

-- Belleville - Deshaun Lee, 3* CB (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

-- Belleville - Aaron Alexander, 2* ILB (‘22) - Michigan commit

-- Huron - Tyler Bivens, 3* CB (‘22) - Kent State commit

Douglass (Ga.) @ Cedar Grove (Ga.) - 7 p.m. CT

Commit: Rashod Dubinion, 4* RB (Cedar Grove)

-- Cedar Grove - Christen Miller, 4* DT (‘22) - No. 9 DT in 2022, FutureCast to USC

-- Cedar Grove - Joshua White, 4* DE (‘22) - Memphis commit

-- Cedar Grove - Janiran Bonner, 4* WR (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit

-- Cedar Grove - Kayin Lee, 4* CB (‘23) - Georgia commit

Duncanville (Texas) @ Mansfield (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT

Commit: Jordan Crook, 3* LB (Duncanville)

-- Duncanville - Ka’Davion Dotson, (‘24) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and USC

-- Mansfield - Brenden Jordan, 4* S (‘23) - holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi State and USC in addition to Arkansas

Clarendon @ Des Arc - 7 p.m. CT (Thurs. Nov. 4)

Commits: Quincey McAdoo, 4* WR & Dax Courtney, 3* TE (Clarendon)

-- Robinson - Daryl Searcy Jr., RB (‘22) - holds offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, North Texas, visited Fayetteville in February 2020

Watson Chapel @ Maumelle - 7 p.m. CT

Commits: Andrew Chamblee 3* OT & Nico Davillier 4* DE (Maumelle)

Byrnes (S.C.) @ Wade Hampton (S.C.) - 6:30 p.m. CT

Commit: Eli Henderson, 3* OL (Byrnes)

Obion County (Tenn.) vs. Haywood (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT

Commit: Jaylen Lewis, 3* S (Haywood)

-- Haywood - Camron Douglas, 3* DT (‘22) - holds offers from Akron, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt

Lee County (Ga.) @ Valdosta (Ga.) - 7 p.m. CT

Commit: Tyrus Washington, 3* TE (Lee County)

-- Lee County - Jaron Willis, 4* OLB (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit

-- Lee County - Qaeshon Sapp, 4* OG (‘22) - Florida State commit

-- Lee County - Quavian Carter, 3* S (‘22) - Michigan State commit

-- Valdosta - JaDarian Rhym, 4* CB (‘22) - LSU commit

-- Valdosta - Tajh Sanders, 3* WR (‘22) - holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Miami (FL) and Mississippi State

-- Valdosta - Kaleb Robinson, 3* RB (‘22) - holds offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech and NC State

Christian Brothers (Tenn.) @ St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT

Commit: Patrick Kutas, 3* OL (Christian Brothers)

-- Christian Brothers - Dallan Hayden, 4* RB (‘22) - Ohio State commit, his older brother, Chase, played in 23 games for Arkansas from 2017-19

Parkview @ Siloam Springs - 7 p.m. CT

Commit: James Jointer Jr., 3* RB (Parkview)

-- Parkview - Jaylon White, S (‘22) - Ole Miss commit

-- Parkview - Darien Bennett, RB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, committing January 26, 2022

Milan (Tenn.) vs. Jackson North Side (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT

Commit: Anthony Brown, 3* DB (Milan)

-- Jackson North Side - Izaiah Reed, OT (‘22) - Louisville commit

Hackett @ Greenland - 7 p.m. CT

Commit: JJ Hollingsworth, 3* DE (Greenland)

Fayetteville @ Rogers Heritage - 7 p.m. CT

Commits: Mani Powell, 3* LB (Fayetteville)

-- Fayetteville - Isaiah Sategna, 4* WR (‘22) - Oregon commit, No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas in 2022

-- Fayetteville - Kaiden Turner, 3* ILB (‘22) - Indiana commit

Shiloh Christian @ Gravette - 7 p.m. CT

Commit: Kaden Henley, 3* ATH (Shiloh Christian)

2023

Ashdown @ Arkadelphia - 7 p.m. CT

Commit: Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)

Springdale @ Bentonville - 7 p.m. CT

Commit: Joey Su'a, 4* OL (Bentonville)

-- Bentonville - Charles Nimrod, 3* WR ('22) - Tennessee commit

Playoffs: Ottowa (Kan.) vs. Eudora (Kan.) - TBD

Commit: Jaden Hamm, 3* TE (Eudora)

-- Eudora - Jaiden Bender, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State

-- Eudora - Silas Etter, 3* ATH (‘22) - Kansas State commit

Other Names to Watch

2023

Newton (Kan.) @ Maize (Kan.) - 7 p.m. CT

-- Maize - Avery Johnson, 4* QB (‘23) - holds 16 P5 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Nolan Catholic (Texas) @ Parish Episcopal (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT

-- Nolan Catholic - Kaleb James, 3* DE (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State

-- Nolan Catholic - Curlee Thomas IV, 3* DE (‘22) - Cal commit

-- Parish Episcopal - Daniel Demery, 4* S (‘23) - holds offers from 16 P5 schools, including Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC

Temple (Texas) @ Killeen (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT

-- Temple - Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 4* WR/S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, Rivals250 player in the class of 2023, visited Fayetteville in early June

-- Temple - Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell, S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, a frequent visitor to Arkansas’ campus this summer

Collins Hill (Ga.) @ Mill Creek (Ga.) - 7 p.m. CT

-- Collins Hill - Jayden Davis, 3* S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri, as well as seven other non-SEC teams

-- Collins Hill - Travis Hunter, 5* ATH (‘22) - No. 1 player in the 2022 class, Florida State commit

-- Collins Hill - Sam Horn, 4* QB (‘22) - Missouri commit

-- Collins Hill - Ethan Davis, 4* WR (‘23) - holds 15 P5 offers, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M

-- Mill Creek - Caleb Downs, 4* S (‘23) - holds 25 P5 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC

Lake Ridge (Texas) @ Desoto (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT

-- DeSoto - Johntay Cook II, 4* WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, No. 66 in Rivals100 for 2023

-- DeSoto - Dahlyn Jones, WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds an offer from Kansas, visited Fayetteville in late July

Mansfield (Texas) @ Waxahachie (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT

-- Mansfield - Brenden Jordan, 4* S (‘23) - holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi State and USC in addition to Arkansas

2024

Nashville @ Malvern - 7 p.m. CT

-- Malvern - Vinny Winters, OL ('24) - offers from Arkansas, Memphis; visited Fayetteville this summer and for the Texas game

Hot Springs Lakeside @ De Queen - 7 p.m. CT

-- HS Lakeside - Braylen Russell, RB (‘24) - sole offer from Arkansas; visited Fayetteville this summer

Tift County (Ga.) @ Colquitt County (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT

-- Colquitt County - Landen Thomas, TE (‘24) - Florida State commit, picked up an offer from Arkansas on 9/27/21

-- Tift County - Tyre West, 5* DT (‘22) - Georgia commit



