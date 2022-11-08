Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Kavion Henderson Calls the Hogs Arkansas made national headlines Sunday afternoon with Rivals' No. 79 overall 2024 prospect defensive end Kavion Henderson announcing his commitment to the Razorbacks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSE9N RT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hPTUU8L2E+ 8J+Ql/CfkJcgIDEwMDAwMCUgY29tbWl0dGVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hEZWtlQWRhbXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoRGVrZUFkYW1zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCUmVjP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpv cmJhY2tGQlJlYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I b29kX0NvbnN1bHRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhvb2RfQ29u c3VsdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZWVk c0ZUQkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExlZWRzRlRCTDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL08xWnlIT1F4clQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9PMVp5SE9ReHJUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGthdmlvbiDigJxrNu+4j+KD o+KAnSBoZW5kZXJzb24gKEB5dm5na2F2aW9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3l2bmdrYXZpb24vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODkzNzA5NTcwOTI2 Mzg3MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end is the first member of Arkansas' '24 class, and registers as the highest-rated commitment of the Sam Pittman era, and highest overall player to commit to the Hogs since McTelvin Agim in 2016. The Razorbacks were able to edge out a late push from Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, as well as bids from national powerhouses Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma to land the 6-foot-3, 238-pound edge rusher. For everything you need to know about Henderson's commitment, including a breakdown of his sophomore season (junior year wasn't available) highlights and a wild coincidence regarding his Nov. 6 commitment date, check out the links below! Arkansas lands commitment from 2024 four-star DE Kavion Henderson WATCH: What Arkansas is getting in Rivals100 DE commit Kavion Henderson

Arkansas May Not be Done in '23, Host WVU DT Commit Justin Benton on Official Visit After adding their most recent commit back in July, the Razorbacks may be looking to put some finishing touches on their ‘23 group as they hosted high-three-star DL Justin Benton on an official visit this weekend. Benton, who has been committed to West Virginia since June, made quick work of scheduling his visit after the staff re-offered him late last month. His thoughts on that trip, including the time he got to spend with Sam Pittman pregame, what's next in his recruitment and a timeline for his final decision, can be found here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Ql/CfkJfwn5CXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GNnFG c0F0anhyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRjZxRnNBdGp4cjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKdXN0aW4gQmVudG9uIOKcniAoQEp1c3RpbkI0MjAyMykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KdXN0aW5CNDIwMjMvc3RhdHVzLzE1 ODg5NjQwMTg5MjgzODE5NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Arkansas DT Commit Stephen Johnson Reaches Massive Milestone It's been a year to remember thus far for three-star DT commit Stephen Johnson's Whitewater (Ga.) Wildcats, and he capped off the regular season in a big way Friday night. In what he called the "most dominant game of my high school career," Johnson pushed his tackling total over the century mark on the year. His impact didn't stop there, though, as he was able to get to the quarterback twice and force a fumble en route to a 14-6 win over Starr's Mill.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DZWxlYnJhdGluZyEgT3VyIHNvbiBELVRhY2tsZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0ZXBoZW5KMjAwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AU3RlcGhlbkoyMDA0PC9hPiBtYWRlIGhpcyAxMDB0aCB0YWNr bGUgb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiBnZXR0aW5nIGRvdWJsZSwgdHJpcGxlICZhbXA7 IHF1YWRydXBsZSB0ZWFtZWQgYWxsIG5pZ2h0ISBEb21pbmFudCBnYW1lIDEz IHRvIDE1IHRhY2tsZXMsIDIgc2Fja3MsIDEgaHVycnkgJmFtcDsgY2F1c2Vk IGEgZnVtYmxlISBCaWcgd2luISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3doaXRld2F0ZXJfaGlnaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2hp dGV3YXRlcl9oaWdoPC9hPiAxNC0gU3RhcnImIzM5O3MgTWlsbCAtNiEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWNydWl0R2VvcmdpYT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdEdlb3JnaWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmF5ZXR0ZVNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARmF5ZXR0ZVNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2REMzFHYmZDS24iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kRDMxR2JmQ0tu PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN0ZXBoYW5pZSBKb2huc29uLCBFZC5ELiAoQEdh SW1wcm92ZW1lbnQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FJ bXByb3ZlbWVudC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4ODcyODUwMjYwNTcwOTMxNz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle announced earlier this summer that he'd be graduating early in order to enroll at Arkansas for the coming spring semester, but first, he'll have the opportunity to lead his Wildcats in a deep playoff run starting with a game at Benedictine (Ga.) Friday night.

New Offers