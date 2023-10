After eight games featuring some of the worst offense in the Sam Pittman era, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties.

Enos had been in the position since January, and as a result had his hand involved in much of the recruiting classes. The Hogs’ 2024 class ranks No. 21 in the country as of now, according to Rivals.

Several Arkansas commits told HawgBeat their reactions to Enos' firing on Sunday.