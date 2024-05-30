The Arkansas basketball team is set to play a marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the 2024-25 season, as the Razorbacks will face the Michgan Wolverines as part of the Jimmy V Classic according to a report by Jon Rothstein on Thursday.

Not much is known about the rest of the Hoop Hogs' upcoming non-conference schedule, but head coach John Calipari expects his Razorbacks to play in front of national audiences around the country.

"Most of the stuff is done of who we're playing, and then there may be one team that I try to do a home-and-home with," Calipari said on Wednesday. "But we're going to play in Little Rock. We're going to play in Dallas. You need national games. You've got to play in Madison Square Garden."