Report: Arkansas to play Michigan at Madison Square Garden
The Arkansas basketball team is set to play a marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the 2024-25 season, as the Razorbacks will face the Michgan Wolverines as part of the Jimmy V Classic according to a report by Jon Rothstein on Thursday.
Not much is known about the rest of the Hoop Hogs' upcoming non-conference schedule, but head coach John Calipari expects his Razorbacks to play in front of national audiences around the country.
"Most of the stuff is done of who we're playing, and then there may be one team that I try to do a home-and-home with," Calipari said on Wednesday. "But we're going to play in Little Rock. We're going to play in Dallas. You need national games. You've got to play in Madison Square Garden."
Arkansas is 3-4 against Michigan all-time, with the last matchup between the two programs played in the 2012-13 season. That game was played in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Arkansas lost 80-67. The Razorbacks' most recent victory over the Wolverines came the season prior at Bud Walton Arena, when the Hogs won 66-64.
As of now, the Razorbacks do know their 2024-25 conference opponents at home and on the road. Arkansas will have home-and-homes with LSU, Missouri and Texas, plus they will host Alabama and Oklahoma while taking trips to Kentucky and Tennessee, among others.
"Right now, some of the games I've scheduled, you get calls from ESPN, different events, CBS — Can you do this? Can you do this?" Calipari said. "Until I get the rest of the roster, I probably won't fully do the schedule, but we're in good shape right now. I'm juiced about it. Like, let's go."
Arkansas currently has eight scholarship players for the 2024-25 roster with the recent addition of Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner. Click here for HawgBeat's Arkansas basketball roster tracker.