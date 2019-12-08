Reports have emerged Sunday afternoon that Georgia offensive line coach and associate head coach Sam Pittman is now the front-runner for the job on the Hill with some sources indicating it's nearly a done deal.

Former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin dominated the bulk of the headlines throughout this 29 day search but Ole Miss won the final round on Saturday.

A former assistant at Arkansas uner Bret Bielema, Pittman is one of the only assistants (non-coordinator/head coach) that has been linked to the coaching search.

Besides being a head coach at the JUCO level in the 90s, Pittman has never led a staff in Division-I football despite his 30+ years of coaching.

This year at Georgia, Pittman has made history with the first recruiting class with five offensive line commits all in the Rivals250.

Coaching Experience:

1987-88............................. Princeton (Mo.) High School (head coach)

1989-90................................ Trenton (Mo.) High School (head coach)

1991.................................................... Hutchinson (Kan.) CC (off. line)

1992-93 (Head Coach)

1994-95............................................ Northern Illinois (Offensive Line)

1996....................................................... Cincinnati (Off. Tackles/TE’s)

1997-98....................................................... Oklahoma (Offensive Line)

1999............................................. Western Michigan (Assistant Coach)

2000............................................................... Missouri (Offensive Line)

2001.................................................................. Kansas (Offensive Line)

2003.................................................... Northern Illinois (Off. Line ‘03)

2004-06 Assistant Head Coach

2007-10................................................ North Carolina (offensive line)

2011 (Associate Head Coach/OL)

2012........................................................... Tennessee (Offensive Line)

2013-15......... Arkansas (Asst. HC, Offensive Line, Recruiting Coord.)

2016-2018....................................................... Georgia (Offensive Line)

2019................................................. Georgia (Associate HC / Off. Line)